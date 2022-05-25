I don’t know who is demanding a school shooting episode of Abbott Elementary, the most delightful network comedy in years, but apparently they exist. Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead, including 19 kids, creator and star Quinta Brunson tweeted, “wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Instead of demanding a school shooting episode of a sitcom, Brunson would rather people “use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” a reference to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronting gun-loving Texas governor Greg Abbott at a press conference for “offering us nothing.”

Brunson, who was named one of Time‘s 100 Most Influential People of 2022, continued, “I don’t want to sound mean [ED. NOTE: people sound mean, these people deserve it], but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

You can read the entire thread below. Also, watch Abbott Elementary.

