School is finally back in session (almost) as a third season of Abbott Elementary is on its way. The beloved comedy about the misadventures of a Philadelphia public school will return in the new year with all your favorites back on board. We last caught up with the gang when season two finished airing in April of this year. When prepping for the upcoming season after so much time away, showrunner Quinta Brunson said it was a difficult task. “It’s not like coming back to a family show where you can pop in on that family on any sitcom-y thing,” Brunson told Deadline, “It’s really like, what’s going on in the school?” Here is everything we know about what exactly is going on in the school:

Cast The main cast will return for a third go around, with Brunson returning, alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. No other guest stars have been announced at this time, but season two included some fun cameos from Ayo Edebiri, Leslie Odom Jr., and, American Icon Gritty. Release Date Season three will premiere on February 7th on ABC. The episodes are normally released on Hulu at 3 am ET after airing on cable. For various strike-related reasons, the season will consist of 14 episodes, which is shorter than last season. Brunson said that a shorter season will be better for her. “We did 22 last season, and that’s a lot of TV, in particular for me because I’m writing and producing and starring in it,” she said. “So for me, I welcomed a shorter season because it was tiring, exhausting work. Love it, but exhausting for me.” Once the season finishes airing, it will then be available to stream on Max. You’ve got options. The official Abbott Twitter account announced the date last month: Put it in your planners – #AbbottElementary is BACK with new season premiering February 7 on ABC & stream on Hulu! 📝 pic.twitter.com/V0MrczrqFk — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) November 16, 2023