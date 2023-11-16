When Does ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 Come Out?

Following questions about whether Abbott Elementary‘s third season would be adversely affected by the Hollywood strikes, writer/producer/star Quinta Brunson admitted that she had kind-of “welcomed a shorter season” due to the previous 22-episode structure of the show. Still, she loves what she does and is clearly ready to get rolling again. Good news on that subject has arrived from ABC on Twitter: “Put it in your planners – #AbbottElementary is BACK with new season premiering February 7 on ABC & stream on Hulu!”

As for the shorter season suggested above for the runaway half-hour series, Abbott Elementary will return in February to begin airing 14 episodes. As well, Brunson has suggested that Season 3 could even pick up with where the Season 2 finale positively left off, despite an extended absence from the air.

In other words, Janine (Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) could follow up on their love confession. So people can now start dreaming up scenarios about where they’ve been or what they’ve been doing for over a year? Yes, viewers will definitely be doing that.

If you need to catch up on Abbott Elementary before February, you can stream the previous two seasons on (as mentioned above) Hulu or HBO Max.