ABC’s ‘Selfie’ Is What Happens When TV Tries To ‘Get’ The Internet

Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek is very talented. Karen Gillan is very talented. John Cho is very talented. So how can so many talented people make something as terrible looking as this?
Yeesh. In case you’ve forgotten, and I’m sure you haven’t, Selfie is a modern-day retelling of My Fair Lady about a “woman obsessed with becoming famous through the use of social media platforms until she realizes that she needs to actually find people that she can be friends with physically instead of ‘friend’ them online. This prompts Eliza to hire Henry Higenbottam, a marketing self-image guru who is left with the task of rebranding Eliza’s image in the hopes to show her that there is more to life out there than just playing Candy Crush Saga with a iPhone and connecting with a Facebook page.”
My feelings for that premise:
I hate the Internet for letting THAT happen (and for some backroom TV executive for making Gillan do an American accent).
Maybe the FCC is onto something.
She drinks. As to why.
Is it bad that I’m now more looking forward to seeing Black-ish than I am this show?
I hate this show for making me wish this on another redhead: [thecount.com]
Epic fail! Amirite gais?
Yet I’d watch the fuck out of the black version. WorldStarHipHop, coming to BET this fall. Come on, make it happen.
Oh jesus god how did this get greenlit???
“Hey, look at that Ellen woman. She did that selfie thing. Let’s make a show out of it!”
HEY THAT REDHEAD IS GOING TO BE IN A MARVEL MOVIE THIS SUMMER… LETS FIND A PIECE OF SHIT WE CAN PUT HER IN TO GET HER UNDER CONTRACT FOREVER
the explanation for this… shiteheap, is as easy as ABC
Thank you. ^^
Amy Pond? I really “lake” her.
Sorry. I’ll sea myself out.
Nah, it’ll be funny as soon as they add the laugh track. You’ll see.
LE GEM OR W/E ROFL
I can’t hate Karen Gillan, but this show looks like the worst garbage since Cop Rock.
Perhaps there’ll be a lot of Karen nudity.
Cop Rock is the third highest point in the history of American television, after the Dr. Hiro episode of Quincy ME, and the entirety of The Wire.
Did we learn nothing from Quarterlife?
What kind of stupid asshole listened to Gillan do her American accent and decided “That is totally better than her doing her natural, awesome Scottish accent.”
Agreed.
She sounds like she ate a bucket of frogs.
More like belfie, because this looks like ass!
Next to the previews for those new NBC comedies, this shit looks like the funniest fucking thing I’ve ever seen in my goddamn asshole life! But I’ll say now the same thing I said before: previews for comedies cannot be trusted. And the premise for this show seems like it’s virtually assured to be one of those things that gets filed down to something good by the end of the first season.
Every time I see a preview for a comedy like this, regardless of what network it is on, I become re-infuriated that Community was cancelled.
Hopefully they pull a Cougar Town and realize their entire premise is idiotic a few episodes in, but they’ve got a good cast so they can just remake the show into something enjoyable.
If you think this looks terrible you should see the preview for the Manhattan Love Story show that will follow it. I think ABC has decided since they can’t even beat NCIS with a Marvel series they might as well just abandon all hope for that hour and it was either these two shows or a test pattern.
Either this sat on a shelf or Gillan is wearing a wig.
sorry, looks better than Mulaney
whoa, wait… I saw the 3 minute version. Now it looks just as bad as Mulaney, [www.youtube.com]
That was an american accent? Just sounded like a watered down scottish accent to me.