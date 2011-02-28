Actual Real Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’!

HBO has finally graduated from all the teasers and lame featurettes and given fantasy nerds what they crave: a real trailer for “Game of Thrones” (video below via Topless Robot). No nerdy explanations from author George R.R. Martin or interviews with the costume designer, just a bunch jousting and fighting and different characters sitting on the badass-looking Throne of Swords.

Personally, I still think it needs more of the incest and statutory rape from the book, but that’s what I say about everything (“‘Gossip Girl’? Eh, it could use some incest and statutory rape”), so take my opinion with a grain of salt.

