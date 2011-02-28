Actual Real Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’!

HBO has finally graduated from all the teasers and lame featurettes and given fantasy nerds what they crave: a real trailer for “Game of Thrones” (video below via Topless Robot). No nerdy explanations from author George R.R. Martin or interviews with the costume designer, just a bunch jousting and fighting and different characters sitting on the badass-looking Throne of Swords.
Personally, I still think it needs more of the incest and statutory rape from the book, but that’s what I say about everything (“‘Gossip Girl’? Eh, it could use some incest and statutory rape”), so take my opinion with a grain of salt.
needs more of the incest and statutory rape
I’ll take “Things No One Has Ever Said About Charlie Sheen’s Goddesses” for 5,000, Matt.
Polytheistic? Check.
The Mayor from The Wire? Check.
Peter Dinklage? Check.
Sean Bean? That guy is in EVERYTHING. Checkarino.
Thorny throne? Check.
Will I tune in? Sure.
Aryans? Check
What does this have to do with Charlie Sheen?
I picked up the first book last weekend thinking it might be interesting to read at some point… then ended up calling in sick on Monday so I could finish it.
So yeah- pretty psyched for the series- and I’m glad it is on HBO so I don’t have to go slumming to the Syfy channel. Once you get that nerd stink on you it just doesn’t come off.
Charlie Sheen’s warlock assassins are the ones that slew Khal Drogo.
Wait, I thought everything was postponed a month until Charlie Sheen finally settled down.
By everything, I mean new television shows, movies, internet, mail service, weather…
I have 2 hours a day to kill on the subway, are these books worth reading?
@mfillmore- I’d say yes but try not to let anyone read over your shoulder during the more rapey or incesty parts.
In all seriousness I thought the first one was great and I’m enjoying the second book so far. It probably helps to have a passing interest in the genre but definitely not required.
I swore I saw Bill Pullman and Cameron from Ferris Bueller in the trailer… but like 1990 versions of them and not 50 year olds. I’m just glad I didn’t black out and wake up in the 90’s.
Although I’d be even more excited for this if Lone Starr was in it.
I’m desperate to see that dog in a lobster costume. My kingdom for a pirated copy of Photoshop at work!
@mfill Especially worth it if you have a kindle so you don’t have to look like a giant nerd.
You’ll quickly consume the first 4 books, then call for Martin’s head cause the 5th will prolly never see the light of day.
/disgruntle
I’m showing up for the beheadings and reluctant lesbianism.
/realisinghisperversionsarefuckingcreepy