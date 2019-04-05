NBC

In 2014, Adam Sandler appeared on Norm Macdonald’s podcast, the aptly-titled Norm Macdonald Live, to explain why he has no interest in hosting SNL. “Why should I? I don’t know how good it would be. I’m slow now,” he said. “I did what I could do on that show.” In related news, Adam Sandler is hosting SNL.

The long-running sketch show’s official Twitter account revealed on Friday that Sandler will host the May 4 episode with musical guest Shawn Mendes. This is, obviously, his first time with “we’ve got a great show tonight” duties, but, equally obviously, not his first time on SNL. He was a fan-favorite in his five seasons on the show, from 1991–1995, before leaving to become one of the biggest names in comedy. Maybe his career isn’t what it used to be, but a) Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, and The Wedding Singer are stone-cold classics (I also have a soft spot You Don’t Mess with the Zohan), and b) it’s Adam Sandler on SNL!

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night,” said Lorne Michaels about the Sandman’s return to Studio 8H (his last appearance on the show was in 2015 for the 40th anniversary special, where he sang “That’s When You Break” with his That’s My Boy co-star Andy Samberg). Maybe he can get Al Pacino to reprise his Dunkin’ Donuts rap from Jack & Jill? Hey, if Robert De Niro can show up every other week…