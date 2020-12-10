Lucasfilm
An ‘Ahsoka’ Series Is Coming To Disney+ As Part Of A Massive Expansion Of The ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Disney is betting big on fans not getting enough Star Wars in their lives, and it starts with a whole lot more Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. The Walt Disney Company shared some big news during its Investor Day on Thursday, starting with a massive expansion of the Star Wars universe that’s led by Dawson’s character from the expanded movie and TV show canon.

Disney announced on Thursday night that Ahsoka Tano would get her own Disney+ series, one of several new Star Wars shows on the horizon for the streaming service, with Dawson staring in the forthcoming Ahsoka.

Not much was shared about the series in the announcement, other than a nice wordmark for the series logo. But it’s huge news for Star Wars fans who loved Tano in the animated Star Wars series and her highly-anticipated appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

It’s perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news outside of the overall scale of what’s coming on Disney+ in the coming years. Overall, Disney teased a huge slate of content on the streaming platform, including 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars shows, respectively.

It’s a daunting roadmap to say the least, and perhaps there’s some concern among skeptics that there’s just not that big an appetite for all that content. And there is certainly a lot of it coming.

But it’s worth noting that, Ahsoka aside, many of the shows counted in that announcement were either already announced or rumored to exist already. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show, for example, is already on that list and we already know where that will be filming. That series, mind you, got some news on Thursday as well: Hayden Christianson will return to play Darth Vader in Star Wars: Kenobi.

Disney also showed off some behind-the-scenes shots of Andor, which will return Star Wars to the characters who made Rogue One a blast.

Still, the Marvel aspect of that big announcement is much more well-established as the Star Wars roadmap at this point. And fans will certainly be excited to know more Ahsoka is on the horizon.

