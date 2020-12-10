Disney is betting big on fans not getting enough Star Wars in their lives, and it starts with a whole lot more Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. The Walt Disney Company shared some big news during its Investor Day on Thursday, starting with a massive expansion of the Star Wars universe that’s led by Dawson’s character from the expanded movie and TV show canon.

Disney announced on Thursday night that Ahsoka Tano would get her own Disney+ series, one of several new Star Wars shows on the horizon for the streaming service, with Dawson staring in the forthcoming Ahsoka.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Not much was shared about the series in the announcement, other than a nice wordmark for the series logo. But it’s huge news for Star Wars fans who loved Tano in the animated Star Wars series and her highly-anticipated appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

It’s perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news outside of the overall scale of what’s coming on Disney+ in the coming years. Overall, Disney teased a huge slate of content on the streaming platform, including 10 Marvel and 10 Star Wars shows, respectively.

Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

It’s a daunting roadmap to say the least, and perhaps there’s some concern among skeptics that there’s just not that big an appetite for all that content. And there is certainly a lot of it coming.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKlWJpvhAW — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

What a time to be a Star Wars fan pic.twitter.com/iyqVbXShqm — alex medina (@mrmedina) December 10, 2020

But it’s worth noting that, Ahsoka aside, many of the shows counted in that announcement were either already announced or rumored to exist already. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show, for example, is already on that list and we already know where that will be filming. That series, mind you, got some news on Thursday as well: Hayden Christianson will return to play Darth Vader in Star Wars: Kenobi.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Disney also showed off some behind-the-scenes shots of Andor, which will return Star Wars to the characters who made Rogue One a blast.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Still, the Marvel aspect of that big announcement is much more well-established as the Star Wars roadmap at this point. And fans will certainly be excited to know more Ahsoka is on the horizon.