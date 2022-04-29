The producer of the strangest but most iconic reality show The Circle is teaming up with Alan Cumming for Peacock‘s latest reality series. The Tony award-winning actor (who has recently been searching for his beloved chimpanzee) will host and produce the series for the streaming service.

The Traitors will be set in a remote castle among the Scottish Highlands, as contestants work as a team to complete harrowing and dramatic missions in order to earn money. The catch (there always is one!) is that three of the contestants are traits who attempt to manipulate the gameplay and send others home so they can keep the $250,000 price themselves. The 10-episode series is expected to go into production later this month.

Jenny Groom, EVP of Unscripted Content, told Deadline: “We can’t think of a better person to serve as puppet master of this series than Alan Cumming. His wit and eccentricity will add the perfect layer of comedy to this thrilling world of high stakes deception.” Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert added, “In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than our very own Scot, Alan Cumming.”

We already know Cummings can play a deceiving mastermind who controls minions from a remote castle, so his hosting duty will come as no surprise to his loyal fans, or Spy Kids enthusiasts.