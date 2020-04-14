‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Wrote A Memoir To Give Fans ‘The Answer’ About Life

With production on Jeopardy! effectively shuttered until the COVID-19 pandemic is at bay, it’s only a matter of time until fans of the show are faced with a long period of reruns. Once the backlog of filmed episodes run out we won’t see a lot from Alex Trebek and company, which is why any good news from the 79-year-old host of the beloved trivia show is encouraged.

That news came on Tuesday, as we learned that Trebek wrote a book that’s coming out later this summer. According to the Associated Press, Trebek will release a memoir on July 21, shortly before his 80th birthday. Entitled “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” the book will be published by Simon and Schuster and features “illuminating personal anecdotes” among other thoughts about Jeopardy!, life and, hopefully, Lizzo.

According to the publisher, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy. “I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in his book.

It’s welcome news for Jeopardy! fans who may want anything Jeopardy!-related while they self-quarantine. And that Trebek has been busy despite batteling Stage IV pancreatic cancer is a hopeful sign that things are going well and he’s finding success with treatment.

Trebek is one of the most beloved game show hosts of all time, and his involvement on the show is tantamount to its success. There’s certainly a market for hearing what he has to say about pretty much anything, and we all need some good news to look forward to this summer.