Alexandra Daddario Is Talking About Her ‘True Detective’ Nude Scene Again

I wish I had been forward-thinking enough to note the number of Google search results there were for “Alexandra Daddario” on January 18, 2014. That was the day before episode two of True Detective aired, and ever since then, it’s been all Daddario, all the time. Not that anyone’s complaining.

Interview recently spoke to Daddario about not only “working” with Woody Harrelson, but her “Got Milk?” past, the Rock, and her go-to song. But here are the two highlights.

INTERVIEW: In True Detective you play an adolescent male fantasy and some weird fever-dream nightmare—an Amazonian woman turned avenging angel. Did that unnerve you? Did it make you think, “Wow, is that how men see women? Is that how Hollywood portrays women?” DADDARIO: No! It was the first time I was nude for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters. You see Woody Harrelson’s character as a family guy and then, all of a sudden, you see him in this very sexual situation with this naked girl. It just completely changes the way you see him. INTERVIEW: And how we see you, as it turns out. How did the response to your nudity scene make you feel? DADDARIO: It’s very flattering. But it’s not something I try to think about too much.

Also:

INTERVIEW: I’m guessing that Woody Harrelson showing up for bourbon and handcuffs isn’t your dream date. But what would be? DADDARIO: Well, I’m sure there’s some fun to bourbon and handcuffs, too. I love to travel, and I think being whisked away somewhere for a vacation is a pretty amazing date. But, I’m really into the basic movie and dinner. It’s not where you are, but who you’re with that really matters.

She seems pretty cool.

