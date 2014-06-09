Alexandra Daddario Is Talking About Her ‘True Detective’ Nude Scene Again

I wish I had been forward-thinking enough to note the number of Google search results there were for “Alexandra Daddario” on January 18, 2014. That was the day before episode two of True Detective aired, and ever since then, it’s been all Daddario, all the time. Not that anyone’s complaining.
Interview recently spoke to Daddario about not only “working” with Woody Harrelson, but her “Got Milk?” past, the Rock, and her go-to song. But here are the two highlights.
INTERVIEW: In True Detective you play an adolescent male fantasy and some weird fever-dream nightmare—an Amazonian woman turned avenging angel. Did that unnerve you? Did it make you think, “Wow, is that how men see women? Is that how Hollywood portrays women?”
DADDARIO: No! It was the first time I was nude for anything, so I was definitely unnerved by that, but I think any implied misogyny is a result of defining the characters. You see Woody Harrelson’s character as a family guy and then, all of a sudden, you see him in this very sexual situation with this naked girl. It just completely changes the way you see him.
INTERVIEW: And how we see you, as it turns out. How did the response to your nudity scene make you feel?
DADDARIO: It’s very flattering. But it’s not something I try to think about too much.
Also:
INTERVIEW: I’m guessing that Woody Harrelson showing up for bourbon and handcuffs isn’t your dream date. But what would be?
DADDARIO: Well, I’m sure there’s some fun to bourbon and handcuffs, too. I love to travel, and I think being whisked away somewhere for a vacation is a pretty amazing date. But, I’m really into the basic movie and dinner. It’s not where you are, but who you’re with that really matters.
She seems pretty cool.
Less talky, more nakey please.
Preferably with a chick and not Woody Harrelson.
Preferably.
*patiently waits for someone to post GIF*
This one?
[imgur.com]
That’s the one!
Oh sweet Jesus…
That’s the best gif on the goddamn planet
“INTERVIEW: In True Detective you play an adolescent male fantasy and some weird fever-dream nightmare—an Amazonian woman turned avenging angel. Did that unnerve you? Did it make you think, “Wow, is that how men see women? Is that how Hollywood portrays women?”
Hello most pretentious question ever. I hope the interviewer passed his English AP exam after that.
“…you play an adolescent male fantasy…” that’s just ridiculous talk-speak. As if men lose interest in young hot women when they reach voting age. WTF?
“In True Detective, you took your top off and showed off the greatest pair of breasts that television has seen in a long while. Honestly, my grandma wanted to jump you then and there. How does that make you feel?”
I feel that question betrays a deep, deep …………………………..
misunderstanding of her character……. and life in general.
Lol.
How she is not “Wonder Woman” in the Justice League movies I have no idea.
She won’t be in anything of importance again.
I hope it was fun.
I blame Goyer.
Plus she’s got those witch eyes.
Witch eyes!
I will never get tired of hearing her talk about her naked body
The description of her Got Milk audition is unnervingly arousing.
Milk did her body good.
Damn, I’m old for remembering that campaign.
Why is she not in Sin City? Her blue witch eyes were made for that movie………
You could just put a fill in the blank spot where Sin City is and I would still agree with you whole heartedly.
^This. ^This a whole lot. Is it possible to just switch out Jessica Alba with her? They could do that, right?
Daddario vs Eva Green for a Boob-Off?
Their boobs shouldn’t fight they should be friends…..friends with benefits
Witch eyes!
and she dropped a dave matthews band lyric to boot!
[www.google.ca]
“real fans call him dave.”
you’re the “best of what’s around”
Sure, she has a nice set of bongos, but it’s her crazy witch eyes that attract me the most.
Something something witch eyes.
Sounds she has been watching The Bachelor, “whisked away for vacation” is not a date, it’s a honeymoon.