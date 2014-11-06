The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Last night’s episode of American Horror Story: Freak Show, “Pink Cupcakes,” was not very good. This was a concern of mine going into the episode, which felt very disjointed and all over the place, after last week’s excellent “Edward Mordrake (Part 2)” — that sadly wrapped up major storylines and killed off the season’s main antagonist just four episodes in. (Although Ryan Murphy says he’ll be back, as we mentioned earlier this week.)

I wasn’t a fan of the fantasy sequences, which were clunky and confusing as to whether or not they were flash forwards or just Stanley’s wishful thinking. To me it felt like, hey, there’s not a whole lot happening in this episode so here’s some stuff that could happen. Haha J/K Bette and Dot weren’t really dead, but we sure made you think they were! Foreshadowing character deaths that don’t actually happen is a cheap way to elicit shock out of viewers.

Plus, it made me question whether or not other scenes in the episode were based in reality, such as the dismemberment scene — which I’ll get to shortly — and Elsa’s performance getting heckled. Neither of those scenes made sense in the context. At the end of the last episode the townspeople were seen rejoicing at the freak show, so their gratitude must have been pretty short-lived if they returned later that night to heckle and throw sh*t at the performers. Was it just Elsa’s insecurities manifesting, or did that really happen?

On the plus side, Gabourey Sidibe is back! So hopefully we’ll be seeing more of her next week.

Dandy Is Not Good At Telling Lies

dandy

FX

When Gloria comes down and finds the body of Dora on the floor, Dandy is like, “Oh no! Someone’s broken in and killed Dora!” But Gloria’s not having it. Which introduces one of the few interesting tidbits of last night’s episode, that Dandy’s absent father was also a murderer. Whether he was apprehended or disappeared on his own is still unknown. Ryan Murphy really seems to enjoy the trope of offspring of serial killers growing up to be serial killers themselves.

Esmeralda Attempts To Warn Jimmy

jimmy

FX

Esmeralda is clearly not on board with Stanley’s plan to murder everyone in the freak show and sell their bodies to the Mütter Museum, and obviously she’s in love with Jimmy but can’t be with him because she’s a fraud. This whole plot contrivance is being held together with Elmer’s Glue, at best, as it seems all too obvious that Esmeralda or whatever the hell her real name is will eventually turn on her partner.

