The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

Last night’s episode of American Horror Story: Freak Show, “Pink Cupcakes,” was not very good. This was a concern of mine going into the episode, which felt very disjointed and all over the place, after last week’s excellent “Edward Mordrake (Part 2)” — that sadly wrapped up major storylines and killed off the season’s main antagonist just four episodes in. (Although Ryan Murphy says he’ll be back, as we mentioned earlier this week.)
I wasn’t a fan of the fantasy sequences, which were clunky and confusing as to whether or not they were flash forwards or just Stanley’s wishful thinking. To me it felt like, hey, there’s not a whole lot happening in this episode so here’s some stuff that could happen. Haha J/K Bette and Dot weren’t really dead, but we sure made you think they were! Foreshadowing character deaths that don’t actually happen is a cheap way to elicit shock out of viewers.
Plus, it made me question whether or not other scenes in the episode were based in reality, such as the dismemberment scene — which I’ll get to shortly — and Elsa’s performance getting heckled. Neither of those scenes made sense in the context. At the end of the last episode the townspeople were seen rejoicing at the freak show, so their gratitude must have been pretty short-lived if they returned later that night to heckle and throw sh*t at the performers. Was it just Elsa’s insecurities manifesting, or did that really happen?
On the plus side, Gabourey Sidibe is back! So hopefully we’ll be seeing more of her next week.
Dandy Is Not Good At Telling Lies
When Gloria comes down and finds the body of Dora on the floor, Dandy is like, “Oh no! Someone’s broken in and killed Dora!” But Gloria’s not having it. Which introduces one of the few interesting tidbits of last night’s episode, that Dandy’s absent father was also a murderer. Whether he was apprehended or disappeared on his own is still unknown. Ryan Murphy really seems to enjoy the trope of offspring of serial killers growing up to be serial killers themselves.
Esmeralda Attempts To Warn Jimmy
Esmeralda is clearly not on board with Stanley’s plan to murder everyone in the freak show and sell their bodies to the Mütter Museum, and obviously she’s in love with Jimmy but can’t be with him because she’s a fraud. This whole plot contrivance is being held together with Elmer’s Glue, at best, as it seems all too obvious that Esmeralda or whatever the hell her real name is will eventually turn on her partner.
There’s nothing more WTF than that clown. Twisty is at the top of the list of scary ass clowns: [www.vunify.com]
I’m pretty sure Mr. Mott is dead. I thought Dandy said something about him “hanging lifeless from a maple tree”, or something close to that.
Ohhh, that’s right. I do kind of remember that now. I guess he took his own life.
So Dandy is suppose to be a lame version of Patrick Bateman, right?
Dandy is now like a full-blown idiot version of Patrick Bateman and I am loving it.
We all knew this was going to suffer the minute they offed Twisty. And now that Patti LaBelle’s sassy ways are also dead, there’s basically zero people I care about on this show. Maybe La Petit. Here’s hoping she kills everyone with a tiny tiny dagger.
#teamlapetit
I can totally get behind La Petit. I’d love to see her snap her violin bow in half and just start slicing Achilles heels or something.
Ma Petite….
So Ryan Murphy burned out this series in faster time than Coven? Good to know…
I can’t believe that Precious is still getting work. She is an abysmal actress.
+1
plus side? or plus size…. Precious is awful and is gross….
Seriously, I thought the only reason people were that fat is because of “cundishuns” or “it’s too expensive to eat healthy.” Well, she should have some money now so how can either of those things be a problem for her? Oh right, because she’s just a fat gross gluttonous cow.
My DVR and FX do not get along……so my 10 p.m. Episode did not record….and my “safety” repeat episodes at 1:30 a.m. etc “over-runs” were about 8-10 minutes cut-off……
I don’t care so I may drop this show.
[www.youtube.com]
@Aunt Jemima
Now THAT was fucking funny……
Can you apply to “New Girl” as a writer….because I”m dropping that crap-hole as well.
This season is a bit of a let down, but I’m still very open to being blown away.
Or just blown, really. This thing ain’t gonna blow itself, here, Bomer.
AHS loves to date their flash forwards/backs. if they don’t specify the year or place, i assume it’s fantasy sequence.
I totally missed the part about Dandy’s dad, that’s how uninteresting this episode was. Pretty much the only thing worthwhile was the “dead head” sequence, which was delightfully disturbing.
I don’t even care about the freak show anymore. Dandy is the only part worth watching.