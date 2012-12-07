A Turtle’s Dream In Outerspace: The Sunniest Moments From Last Night’s Virtual ‘Always Sunny’

Titling a Sunny episode “Charlie Rules the World” is setting the bar pretty damn high from an expectations standpoint. Things starting making sense the second Sweet Dee mentioned up her online virtual world. What this episode lacked in narrative it made up for in sheer hilarity and unbridled randomness. A few notes before we get to the Sunniest moments.

This was my favorite episode to screengrab so far this season. Doing so made me appreciate it doubly.

There’s foreshadowing and then there’s blowing yourself foreshadowing.

Energy Balls vs. Fight Milk: Who ya got?

Charlie spent the entire episode asbestos covered. This should be noted.

Deniece Williams AND Lionel Richie. What did our ears do to deserve this?

The Sunniest moments…

How The Gang Watches Real Housewives

The zoom out from parody Real Housewives to a filthy Charlie wrapped in wires slayed me. He’s just trying to get you a good image, guys.

Dennis Does All The Shots

Nothing says “real” like dancing with a couple of dudes on an empty dance floor to “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and then doing three whiskey shots by yourself. Also, big fan of gratuitous dance moves…

Sweet Dee Is A Prudent Spender

Almost makes too much sense.