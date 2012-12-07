A Turtle’s Dream In Outerspace: The Sunniest Moments From Last Night’s Virtual ‘Always Sunny’

Titling a Sunny episode “Charlie Rules the World” is setting the bar pretty damn high from an expectations standpoint. Things starting making sense the second Sweet Dee mentioned up her online virtual world. What this episode lacked in narrative it made up for in sheer hilarity and unbridled randomness. A few notes before we get to the Sunniest moments.
- This was my favorite episode to screengrab so far this season. Doing so made me appreciate it doubly.
- There’s foreshadowing and then there’s blowing yourself foreshadowing.
- Energy Balls vs. Fight Milk: Who ya got?
- Charlie spent the entire episode asbestos covered. This should be noted.
- Deniece Williams AND Lionel Richie. What did our ears do to deserve this?
The Sunniest moments…
How The Gang Watches Real Housewives
The zoom out from parody Real Housewives to a filthy Charlie wrapped in wires slayed me. He’s just trying to get you a good image, guys.
Dennis Does All The Shots
Nothing says “real” like dancing with a couple of dudes on an empty dance floor to “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and then doing three whiskey shots by yourself. Also, big fan of gratuitous dance moves…
Sweet Dee Is A Prudent Spender
Almost makes too much sense.
i stole mac’s elbow dance. and franks belly rubbing dance. im gonna kill it next time i go to the club
That was one of the best episodes this season, imo.
Love the Flo Jo reference!
Anyone interested in creating a WG tribe? My name is Pappy McPoyle in the FightMilk Tribe in Philidelphia
Danny Devito’s strongest episode. And that’s saying something because he was the best during “Charlie’s Mom Has Cancer”
Charlie has clearly been screwed over so many times that he is now starting to turn the tables, with often hilarious results.
And was that chick just Dylan Tobeck with a haircut?
Awesome episode.
that dance……they nailed it!
i’m not a late period Sunny hater by any means, but this season is definitely the best and most consistent the show has been since season 3. it’s remarkable.
Yeah, a strong comeback.
Frank eating fruit should be in every episode.
Man, Frank talking shit to Dee with those peach chunks hanging out of his mouth… it’s so good.
Mac is gonna come out of the closet really soon. that charlie line and followed by mac`s “I hate women”, followed by charlie`s “I know” killed me.
Wow Unsupervised did a Flo-Jo joke to. Also fuck FX for cancelling Unsupervised
A billion space turtle memes will now be spawned
…spawned IN SPACE
CHARLIE!!!
Give me back my life, im the real stringer bell!
“It’s like when I’m doing good in the game, I doing good in life”
Words to live by.
Also, Mac has been absolutely on fire this season (double meaning).
Yes, also Mac wearing a tucked-in Tommy Bahama shirt with a tie
Reynolds/Kelly 2016
Tang balls>Energy balls.
I haven’t watched the ep yet, but I’m dying of laughter at work just checking out the screen grabs.
We’re all just in a turtle’s dream in outerspace, guys… And I love how Dennis is becoming more and more narcissistic/sociopathic.
Loved this episode. Favorite so far.
the best joke of the night was that the porn tape only has dennis looking at the camera.
He’s achieved physical perfection.
Hey Internets, I need a screenshot or .gif of Charlie explaining to Dee how he can feed himself for a month on $5.
Dennis had to be real creative with Charlie’s spelling of Paddy’s Pub. I wonder how many times he got it wrong?
maybe its the one combination of actual letters he recognizes due to his daily exposure to it
This show ends when Dennis murder/suicides the whole gang. Mark my words. Dennis will lead them unto salvation.
“I think we can all agree that the game is the best thing that’s ever happened to us.”
they need to release TechPocalypse on the app store. I LOLd hard at Dee’s huge feet.
Agreed! It sucks that you HAVE to have a Facebook account to play.
[www.techpocalypse.com]
I loved Dennis imitating the dance moves. And his line reading of “blow myself”? Glenn Howerton has really stepped up his game the last few seasons.
Yeah, Frank’s dance moves are the greatest, in my opinion.
to me frank is the funniest
People still refer to good things as “money”? Or is that making a comeback and I had no idea
Dennis is the money this season. He’s the been the most consistently funny character.
Also great: Dennis’ attempt at a British accent at the end
Frank eating peaches was so gratuitous, disgusting, yet completely apt.
Frank is now my favourite real housewife
I was queasy, yet laughing uncontrollably at the same time. It was a strange sensation.
that was my favourite part of the episode: Frank just chowing down on the box of peaches, living like an islander
The business lessons that Frank gave Charlie really paid off. He plated that game like a true corporate raider.
Best episode of the season.
Agreed. I’m a total mark for videogame-themed episodes anyway, and the Sunny crew really owned the premise.
Too many great ones. Impossible to chose. “Charlie and Dee Find Love” is still my favorite. Charlie and Dee are an excellent combo, as evidenced by tonight.
I want this show never to sort of end.
Before this one my favorite was “The Gang Gets Analyzed”
I swear, I love the lead in to the credits of this show, the cogs immediately start turning and you’re in for a great 30 minute ride.
It really does set up well, every week.
I always enjoy manipulative Charlie.
Why the spiders? Why not, that’s why.
Yes, Charlie taking control is a beautiful thing to watch.
The maliciousness of the box of spiders was the best. He’s already destroyed her tribe, why the spiders?
Whenever Charlie is in charge of something, great things are sure to follow.
I just like that he’s always screaming about her. The “this isn’t over until I say it’s over!” from a while back was great.
You want a mink coat? You’d like that to happen? You know how it’s not gonna happen, it’s not gonna happen if I’m not PLAYING THE GODDAMN GAME!
I second that. Plus Charlie and Sweet Dee storylines are always hilarious.