A Turtle’s Dream In Outerspace: The Sunniest Moments From Last Night’s Virtual ‘Always Sunny’

#FX #It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Editorial Director
12.07.12 74 Comments

Titling a Sunny episode “Charlie Rules the World” is setting the bar pretty damn high from an expectations standpoint. Things starting making sense the second Sweet Dee mentioned up her online virtual world. What this episode lacked in narrative it made up for in sheer hilarity and unbridled randomness. A few notes before we get to the Sunniest moments.

  • This was my favorite episode to screengrab so far this season. Doing so made me appreciate it doubly.
  • There’s foreshadowing and then there’s blowing yourself foreshadowing.
  • Energy Balls vs. Fight Milk: Who ya got?
  • Charlie spent the entire episode asbestos covered. This should be noted.
  • Deniece Williams AND Lionel Richie. What did our ears do to deserve this?

The Sunniest moments…

How The Gang Watches Real Housewives

The zoom out from parody Real Housewives to a filthy Charlie wrapped in wires slayed me. He’s just trying to get you a good image, guys.

Dennis Does All The Shots

Nothing says “real” like dancing with a couple of dudes on an empty dance floor to “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and then doing three whiskey shots by yourself. Also, big fan of gratuitous dance moves

Sweet Dee Is A Prudent Spender

Almost makes too much sense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSALWAYS SUNNYFXIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIASUNNY RECAP

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP