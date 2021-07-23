If you’ve been looking for a new fantasy series to fill the giant Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your heart, boy are you in luck. After nearly three years in the works, we are merely months away from the premier of The Wheel of Time series over on Amazon Prime Video. To help reignite excitement for the upcoming show, Amazon has finally shared a first look at Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine in the official poster for the series, along with the caption, “See you in November, Dragonsworn.”

For those not familiar with the The Wheel of Time, the upcoming show is based on the best-selling fantasy novels by Robert Jordan. While the series 14 novels sprawls across years and features numerous characters, the show follows the hero of the first three books — Moiraine Damodred — as she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men and women. Moiraine takes on this mission as she believes one of her traveling companions could very well be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, the Dragon, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.

The Wheel of Time makes its big debut this November on Amazon Prime Video. The six-episode season is being adapted for television by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Rafe Judkins, and will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. For all you longtime fans of the popular series, rest assured Judkins has said is a fan of the books, and is “honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life.”

“For so many people, including me, this book series has served as a world to escape to, to lose yourself in, to devour and inhabit completely. And I couldn’t be more honored to be the one finally bringing that world to life on screen, for old fans to lose themselves in all over again and new fans to discover for the very first time.”

