Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show is up for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The other shows nominated in the category: A Black Lady Sketch Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Saturday Night Live. That’s some stiff competition, but the award should go to The Amber Ruffin Show because lord knows Saturday Night Live has enough Emmys.

Also, I love bits.

“I swear to you, if you vote for The Amber Ruffin Show for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, and we win, I will do a bit for the speech,” Ruffin tweeted. She later added, “Wait. I feel bad. You should vote for us because the writers deserve the Emmy, not because you wanna see me do something silly. Having said that, a vote for us will get you 100K dollars, cash.” Hm, that’s a good start, but $100,000 isn’t cool. You know what’s cool? Not making a The Social Network reference. Also, $200,000.

“Just heard this has been bumped up to $200K and a VERY silly bit!” Demi Adejuyigbe, a writer for the late-night show, tweeted. “Wow! Vote the Amber Ruffin Show for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series!!” A vote for The Amber Ruffin Show is a vote for silly bits. The Emmys could use more silly bits. Vote Ruffin!

I swear to you, if you vote for The Amber Ruffin Show for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series, and we win, I will do a bit for the speech. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) August 23, 2021