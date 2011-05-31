America Loves Fat People

For what seemed like ages, “The Biggest Loser” was the only show on NBC that resembled a true ratings hit, so it should come as no surprise that ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss” debuted as the strongest show on television last night. Each episode of the reality series follows one disgustingly obese person for a year as they waddle through workouts to become a normal person (see trailer below), and the premiere pulled in an impressive 7.1 million viewers on a holiday, improving on its “Bachelorette” lead-in.
Weight Loss had 7.1 million viewers and a 2.3 preliminary rating in the adult demo at 10 p.m., up 28 percent from the season premiere of True Beauty in the slot last year.
That’s enough to rank Weight Loss as the highest-rated show of the night, which is particularly impressive since it grew from its lead-in — The Bachelorette (7.1 million, 2.1), which was down 23 percent from last week’s premiere. [EW]
I’ve said before that there’s about an hour of good television in every two-hour episode of “The Biggest Loser,” and I appreciate TV series that show people working out and eating well, so in that regard I welcome the addition of “Weight Loss” to the reality canon. But then I read that this woman is a gym teacher:
…and I just get pissed off all over again. Seriously, a gym teacher. A 400-pound gym teacher. I wouldn’t trust her with my sandwich, much less the physical education of my children.
To be fair, your children would probably be safer in her hands than your sandwich, provided that your children hadn’t accidentally spilled gravy or melted chocolate all over themselves.
I would argue that she’s probably an excellent gym teacher. What better way to motivate kids into exercising than pointing out what type of obese monster they will become if they don’t.
A 400 lb gym teacher? No wonder people decide to home school their kids.
If the sport your kid is going out for is “Competitive Eating”, that’s who you want teaching them the forks.
Rachel says she feels like the “elephant in the room” when hanging out with her fit siblings…
I wonder if she knows that’s a commonly-used metaphorical idiom?
Without these fatty abuse shows sadists wouldn’t have anything on network TV to watch.
Until they find a way to televise beating ugly people with a garden hose I’ll stick to the pay channels.
“The 400 Pound Gym Teacher” sounds like the name of a sandwich that has healthy stuff like grilled and avocado, but is also wrapped in bacon and dunked in ranch dressing before serving.
This saddens me. If people want to spend all of their free time sitting on the couch staring at the television, it’s hard to believe this is all they can think of to watch. Is your own life so devoid of anything to do that watching disgustingly fat people sweat and cry is entertainment? And we thought the Romans were decadent.
A 400 lb gym teacher is like my tacky, badly-dressed former coworker who tried to give us all unsolicited fashion advice. Giiiiiiirl, no.
When are we gonna get a show about finding the fat girl that gives the best blowjob?
Well, as soon as one network does it they all will. Extreme Makover: Blow Job Edition will be followed by The Biggest BJ. Dancing with the Tonsils will be a poor knockoff.
to be honest with you, matt, whenever i see a thin person on american tv i just naturally assume they’re canadian… or mexican… or african… you get what i’m sayin’
AMERICANS BE FAT, YO!!
sorry.
actually, matt. here’s a little know fact that you’ll find particularly interesting – the british didn’t actually invent the first tank, it was an american… who was too fat to march. BOOOOOOOOOYAAAAAAAAAA! :D
Jack Burton just wants his sensible television back.
When the fuck did anyone start caring about the qualifications of gym teachers? Frankly I’m not sure how much learning tennis and the basics of line dancing (… is it just my school that taught that in gym?) really impacts the health of children. Don’t most schools have some sort of health class that would teach things about a healthy lifestyle?
Also parents.