American Horror Story: Apocalypse spoilers ahead!

Ryan Murphy gave fans what they had been desperately waiting for with FX’s eighth installment of American Horror Story, titled Apocalypse, by bringing back beloved characters from both Murder House and Coven. But while it might be difficult to find a reason to once again revisit the house where it all started, Murphy isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), and the rest of our plucky coven of witches.

During the ceremony for his star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame earlier this week, Murphy told a reporter for Entertainment Tonight that the witches will indeed be back.

“Not next season though, but we have something really fun planned,” Murphy revealed. “I can’t say what it is. I’m going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I’m gonna tell them for the first time. So I have to tell them first.”

Interesting. Of course, Apocalypse did end on a cliffhanger, with Mallory (Billie Lourd) going back in time to prevent the end of the world by (somewhat anticlimactically but otherwise satisfyingly) running over emo antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) with her car. However the two young people, Timothy and Emily, who had been chosen for the Outpost 3 bunker based on their genetic makeup, were revealed to have met anyway and spawned a backup antichrist (?) at the end of the season.

So it would seem like in a few years, the witches (presumably minus Myrtle Snow and Madison Mongomery, who had not been resurrected/resurrected from hell in the altered timeline) are going to have another foe on their hands.

Or, maybe Mallory will just run this one over with her car, as well. Who knows?! Anything could happen!