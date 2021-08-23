If you’re among the countless number of fans who can’t wait for the tenth season of popular FX horror anthology American Horror Story to make its big debut this Wednesday, you’re in for quite the treat. Earlier today, FX released a six-minute-long “radio broadcast” on their official YouTube channel filled with subtle clues and references to the first half of American Horror Story‘s upcoming season, Double Feature, for their truly devoted fans to pour over and attempt to piece together. Following the clip’s big reveal, FX announced the original broadcast is merely part one of a three-part series, with two additional videos being uploaded Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25 at 10 AM PT.

The first broadcast begins with classical music and reaches a peculiar end with an advertisement for a very steamy romance novel entitled The Drought. However, the middle portion is clearly what we’re meant to focus on, and follows an original character named Rose Flynn who is the self-proclaimed “First Daughter of P-Town.” In her on-air banter, Rose says Provincetown — the fictional city the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature is set in — is a place all about freedom, where “artists, lovers, writers, and outsiders come to express their truest selves,” and she is proud to tell their stories. Rose then tosses the program over to Steven St. Leroy, the station’s traffic correspondent, who reports there is absolutely no traffic on the roads (per usual, apparently) before throwing in an additional fun warning for listeners: ignore the massive and gory roadkill on the highways.

While we’re a bit unsure of the whole roadkill situation, the rest of the program lines up pretty well with what we know about Provincetown and the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature entitled “Red Tide.” According to FX’s description of “Red Tide,” the mini-series follows a “struggling writer (Finn Wittrock), his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe), and their daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong)” after they move to “an isolated beach town for the winter.” However, “once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.”

While the description already sounds pretty interesting, long time American Horror Story fans will also be happy to know that “Red Tape” will feature the return of several of the series biggest stars, such as Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hare, and, of course, Wittrock and Rabe. In addition, none other than Macaulay Culkin will be making an appearance in Provincetown, while Neal McDonough and John Carroll Lynch are confirmed to be joining the tenth season’s second half entitled “Death Valley.” As of right now, there’s no telling what the connection will be between the sea-story “Red Tide” and the desert-tale “Death Valley,” but it’ll surely be something sinister.

The first two episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature, entitled “Cape Fear” and “Pale,” premiering exclusively on FX Wednesday, August 25 at 7 PM PT.