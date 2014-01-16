‘American Idol’ And ‘Duck Dynasty’ Both Took Huge Tumbles In The Ratings Last Night

Ratings juggernauts American Idol and Duck Dynasty both had turbulent offseasons, with the former going through another lineup change at the judge’s table, again, that saw crooner Harry Connick, Jr. and Idol veteran Jennifer Lopez step in to replace the combustible Carey-Minaj duo from last year, and the latter going through a few small internal matters that were mostly ignored by the media. But you know what they say, any publicity is good publicity, right? Anywho, both shows aired their season premieres last night. Let’s see how things worked out.
The Season 13 premiere of American Idol was down by 23 percent in the key demographic and by 16 percent overall on Wednesday night, making it the lowest rated Idol premiere ever in the demo and the lowest since season Season 1 in viewers. [HitFix]
Wednesday night’s Duck Dynasty season 5 premiere had 8.5 million viewers. That’s huge for a cable reality show, but down 28 percent from its record-setting fourth season debut in August (11.8 million). It’s also slightly down from the show’s third season premiere in February last year (8.6 million). [EW]
Well, I can see only one solution here. The ol’ switcheroo. We send Ryan Seacrest, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick, Jr. down to Louisiana and dump them in the swamp dressed in camo from head to toe, and fly the Robertsons to Hollywood, give them fancy makeovers, and force them to judge a singing competition. You know, shake things up. Something something “I’m Still Jenny From The Swamp.” The end.
Good. To hell with both of those shows.
agreed. Although the idea of the ol’ switcheroo does please me
Jenny from the Swamp! Exvellent. Danger you old so and so.
While I can’t bemoan the death of American Idol, I will say that this judge panel may be the best ever, and the look of the show has been heavily revamped. Editing and camera work were noticeably different (and better, IMO) than in previous seasons. Very hip and clean compared to the tired swooping crane shots that dominated the audition episodes for the last decade.
Take the Duck Dynasty ratings with a grain of salt.
It doesn’t take into account all the replay viewers who VHS it.
For some reason the news about Duck Dynasty’s ratings drop likely/rightfully due to Phil’s homophobic remarks/beliefs reminds me of the Happy Endings’ episode Brad and Max’s debate who are treated worse minorities or homosexuals: [youtu.be]
How long until conservatives argue that the government should force liberal former fans to watch Duck Dynasty to protect Phil Robertson’s free speech?
About goddamn time Idol has crappy ratings. I would’ve thought most people that watch the show would’ve been sick of it years ago.
I didn’t even know American Idol was on last night until I couldn’t watch the daily show because MY WIFE WAS HOGGING THE GD DVR… sorry, feels good to get that out of my system.
I like American Idol and this version looks to be one of the better ones.
Listen, I know it’s lame, and I haven’t watched it for years, but I am going to watch this season of American Idol because I love me some Harry Connick, Jr. and I don’t care who knows.
I’m embarrassed to admit I turned on Idol to see the new panel of judges, and I must say Harry Connick Jr. is an absolute delight.
I’m in total agreement about Harry Connick Jr, he’s delightful. Now, that’s not enough to make me actually WATCH that shitshow…
My wife and I have watched every season of American Idol and will do so again this year, but we watched about 15 minutes of the first audition round show and erased both nights from the DVR. Too long! I’ll see you when you narrow stuff down!