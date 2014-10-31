Anderson Cooper And Billy Corgan Are Fighting About Cats, You Guys

Tickle Me Billy Corgan has done a good job of destroying the once-pristine legacy of the Smashing Pumpkins, the band at least 23% of you kissed a bald man or woman to in 1995. All the eight-hour ambient livestreams have not gone unnoticed by Anderson Cooper, who during a recent episode of Anderson Cooper 360 had the following to say about Corgan appearing on the cover of PAWS Chicago and in a wrestling-themed commercial for a local furniture store:

“So perhaps Billy Corgan is, I don’t know, off his alternative rocker. But I think maybe there’s more to this, maybe he’s being ironic, or maybe when the cool rock stars start doing less rock starry things, it kind of makes us face our own morality. See I want R.E.M. to stay just the way I know and love them, I don’t want ‘Everybody Hurts’ to suddenly be used in an Excedrin commercial. I don’t ever want to see a product called Eddie Vedder’s Prune Jam. I want to see neither Stephen Malkmus nor Thom Yorke on the cover of AARP.” (Via)

Only Adam Duritz. Anyway, Corgan responded on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Billy/status/528020321686024192

https://twitter.com/Billy/status/528021175415623681

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say in 2014: I’m on Billy Corgan’s side. There’s nothing “alternative” about raising money for homeless animals and helping out local businesses, but it’s also lame for a guy who works at CNN to call out Corgan for not being PUNK RAWK enough.

There are a million reasons to make fun of Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins, but this isn’t one of them. Neither is Untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling Project, which STILL isn’t on. The hell?

CoS via Alternative Nation