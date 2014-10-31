Anderson Cooper And Billy Corgan Are Fighting About Cats, You Guys

Tickle Me Billy Corgan has done a good job of destroying the once-pristine legacy of the Smashing Pumpkins, the band at least 23% of you kissed a bald man or woman to in 1995. All the eight-hour ambient livestreams have not gone unnoticed by Anderson Cooper, who during a recent episode of Anderson Cooper 360 had the following to say about Corgan appearing on the cover of PAWS Chicago and in a wrestling-themed commercial for a local furniture store:
“So perhaps Billy Corgan is, I don’t know, off his alternative rocker. But I think maybe there’s more to this, maybe he’s being ironic, or maybe when the cool rock stars start doing less rock starry things, it kind of makes us face our own morality. See I want R.E.M. to stay just the way I know and love them, I don’t want ‘Everybody Hurts’ to suddenly be used in an Excedrin commercial. I don’t ever want to see a product called Eddie Vedder’s Prune Jam. I want to see neither Stephen Malkmus nor Thom Yorke on the cover of AARP.” (Via)
Only Adam Duritz. Anyway, Corgan responded on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Billy/status/528020321686024192
https://twitter.com/Billy/status/528021175415623681
Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say in 2014: I’m on Billy Corgan’s side. There’s nothing “alternative” about raising money for homeless animals and helping out local businesses, but it’s also lame for a guy who works at CNN to call out Corgan for not being PUNK RAWK enough.
There are a million reasons to make fun of Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins, but this isn’t one of them. Neither is Untitled Billy Corgan Wrestling Project, which STILL isn’t on. The hell?
Instantly opposed to whoever says the words ‘globalist shill’. God damn you, jangles.
I saw Globalist Shill when they opened for Agnostic Front. They rocked.
Their first album, The Big Shill, is so good. After that, eh.
“…it’s also lame for a guy who works at CNN to call out Corgan for not being PUNK RAWK enough. ”
Let’s not downplay this. We’re talking about a direct descendant of the man who invented “old money” in the U.S. While I don’t have any reason to dislike him personally, Anderson Cooper is a Vanderbilt. He’s basically the real world equivalent of Cheryl Tunt. He’s in the 1% of the 1%, and he grew up in the 1% of that. When an “Occupy” rally turns (turned? Are they still doing these?) violent, he should be the first against the wall. And, given his choice in career, he might be there to receive it.
I’m so glad Kurt Cobain killed himself before twitter.
I agree with the green kitty.
Seems like Anderson is being a real bitch. He needs to chill.
theres nothing bad about raising money for homeless animals, no matter how famous you are. Cooper should shut the hell up and give PAWS money.
No. No fuck this. BOTH you muthafuckas is crazy…I’m going to my car, getting my other gun, and shooting everybody’s ass.
Anderson Cooper is a younger, fitter Kent Brockman.