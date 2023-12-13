Andre Braugher
People Are Remembering Brilliant ‘Homicide’ And ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Andre Braugher After His Passing: ‘Gone Too Soon’

Andre Braugher died on Monday after a short illness. News of his passing wasn’t made available until the following day, prompting an avalanche of tributes to the acclaimed, Emmy-winning actor, who starred on two very different cop shows: the gritty drama Homicide: Life on the Street and the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He was brilliant on both, and in much else besides, and when people learned of his death, they made sure people knew that.

Among those who mourned Braugher were some of his colleagues. That includes Terry Crews, his fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews wrote. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

Marc Evan Johnson, who played his character’s husband on Nine-Nine, shared a photo of them together on set.

David Simon, who wrote the book Homicide is based on, and which he wrote for, also paid tribute. “Andre Braugher. God,” Simon wrote. “I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

Fans of Braugher also paid tribute.

Many shared clips of his storied work, including his first appearance as Detective Frank Pemberton on Homicide, which started his seven-year run off with a bang.

And of course, there were lots of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shares, showing he could bring both the yuks and some unexpected gravitas.

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher.

