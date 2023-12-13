Andre Braugher died on Monday after a short illness. News of his passing wasn’t made available until the following day, prompting an avalanche of tributes to the acclaimed, Emmy-winning actor, who starred on two very different cop shows: the gritty drama Homicide: Life on the Street and the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He was brilliant on both, and in much else besides, and when people learned of his death, they made sure people knew that.

Among those who mourned Braugher were some of his colleagues. That includes Terry Crews, his fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” Crews wrote. “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.”

Marc Evan Johnson, who played his character’s husband on Nine-Nine, shared a photo of them together on set.

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

David Simon, who wrote the book Homicide is based on, and which he wrote for, also paid tribute. “Andre Braugher. God,” Simon wrote. “I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon. — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 13, 2023

Fans of Braugher also paid tribute.

Besides his incredible work in ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’, Andre Braugher's performance in ‘Glory’ is nothing short of amazing. RIP pic.twitter.com/yZiS5upk1U — Pat (@pattbb8) December 13, 2023

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher. Seeing him do HENRY V at Shakespeare in the Park in 1996 remains one of the best theater experiences of my life. pic.twitter.com/zqVjptemas — Bilge Ebiri (@BilgeEbiri) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher was my 1st favorite actor, the intensity, power, & musicality of his performance in Homicide: Life on the Street blew the door of possibility for acting off its hinges for me. The way young actors in the 50s wanted to be Brando, I wanted to be Braugher. RIP. — Isaac Butler (he/him) (@parabasis) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher brought to life one of the most interesting & complex characters in television, Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street. A monumental performance, full of detail, intelligence, depth, personality, & energy. Braugher shone among the amazing Homicide cast. pic.twitter.com/GmZHqApQFZ — Michael Avolio | michaelavolio.bsky.social (@MichaelAvolio) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher. Brilliant. Empathetic. Soulful. Tremendous. With a vocal delivery as rich in emotion as it was powerful. A tour de force stage performer, with talent too big for the telly, and a prince of a man. You will be sorely missed. Take wings bruv… 💔🙏🏿🕊️🕯️✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/907dCaYkr5 — Madison Cowan (@_MadisonCowan) December 13, 2023

Many shared clips of his storied work, including his first appearance as Detective Frank Pemberton on Homicide, which started his seven-year run off with a bang.

From the HOMICIDE: LIFE ON THE STREET pilot. Our first real look at the mercurial Frank Pembleton, played so magnificently by Andre Braugher. May he rest in peace. I’ll likely be posting more of his standout scenes from Homicide in the coming days. He’s a legend. pic.twitter.com/RY2WqIcX67 — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) December 13, 2023

And of course, there were lots of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shares, showing he could bring both the yuks and some unexpected gravitas.

Get yourself a renowned Shakespearean actor for your ludicrously silly comedy, and you get scenes like this peppered in amongst the goofing and slapstick – ‘gravitas’ doesn’t even come close to describing Andre Braugher’s mastery of big speeches pic.twitter.com/0lu5niVrR6 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) December 13, 2023

Andre Braugher was incredible on Homicide, but he was an absolute treasure as Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. RIP pic.twitter.com/DEO6AIgaoq — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 13, 2023

I am so heartbroken, andre braugher you will always be so loved thank you for bringing captain holt to our screens pic.twitter.com/XPOolPJJVf — j (@janineteaques) December 13, 2023

brooklyn nine-nine got me through some really rough days & continues to be my comfort show. thank you for the laughs, captain 🫡 rest in power, andre braugher 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UbGoBUrYl6 — marga (@austenfiIms) December 13, 2023

one of the best things watching brooklyn nine nine was looking forward to captain holt's sassy comebacks and intellectual jokes every episode thank you for that andre braugher may you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6w4QX7QXpq — chloe (@ladykarevs) December 13, 2023

rest in peace andre braugher 💔 here's one of my most favorite scenes of him on brooklyn nine-nine, thanks for the laughs andre pic.twitter.com/IztwTlgs26 — mary ⎊🎄 (@kurtslimabean) December 13, 2023

Rest in peace, Andre Braugher.

(Via Deadline)