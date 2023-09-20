American Horror Story: 1984 actress Angelica Ross accused co-star Emma Roberts of making anti-trans remarks on the set of the FX series.

“I’m standing in front of Emma, talking to her like this, and she’s in front of me, her back against the mirror,” Ross, who is trans, said on Instagram Live on Tuesday. The actress claims Roberts turned to someone named John — possibly producer John J. Gray — and said, “John, Angelica’s being mean.” Ross continued, “John is like, ‘OK, ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And she then looks at me, and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ And she turns around like this and covers her mouth. I’m staring at her looking her dead ass in the [camera] and I’m like trying to process the f*ck she just said.”

The Hollywood Reporter has more:

Ross alleged this was not the first time Roberts has had negative interactions with an actor on a set, telling her Instagram Live viewers that her own decision to not report the incident was based on a fear of retaliation after the outcome of another alleged interaction between someone and Roberts. “My blood is boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem,” she explained. “I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it.”

Ross also alleged that Roberts dropped her voice “several octaves” to impersonate her: “The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words… of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that.”

In another tweet, she wrote:

Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny 😆 — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

On Wednesday, Ross revealed that Roberts reached out to her. “Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” she wrote. “I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 20, 2023

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)