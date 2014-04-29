Another Night, Another Terribly Hilarious ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Answer

For every incredible Wheel of Fortune finish that has a guy pulling the answer to a ridiculously impossible puzzle out of his ass, we also have a “mythological hero Achilles” mispronunciation that makes us all double over in our seats as we cringe. Unfortunately for Rachel, she falls in the same camp as the latter, as she offered up a very unfortunate answer to a puzzle on tonight’s edition of the Wheel. While it certainly wasn’t as facepalm-inducing as that Achilles mistake that cost poor Julian a new car, trip to Jamaica and maybe even a million dollars, Rachel’s “Boozing my offshore excursion” response will still probably have plenty of people wondering what the hell she was thinking while solving this one.
He might have won the round, but she seems like the fun one.
So these definitely are staged, then.
Naggers
ALWAYS my first thought.
Don’t lie, it’s your second thought.
Hee Hee Randy Marsh
I do like the way she thinks.
Shes the champ.
So much focus has been on the Achilles mistake, I think on-the-spot dicespin was much better.
Once again a perfect response from the classic movie UHF [youtu.be]
“Booking” did not even enter my mind, and my cousin’s a travel agent who constantly posts about her job on facebook.
She had the better idea.
Give her $50,000. If it wasn’t for these entertaining screw-ups, would anyone even realize this game show still exists?
To be fair, it took me about five minutes to solve the puzzle based on the above picture.
“People that annoy you.”
I stared at this for quite a while and was entirely unable to work it out.
After watching the video, I thought, “Oh, okay I guess.” But I tried solving it and kept thinking “Booming? That doesn’t sound right.”
Is this show still going to be on the air after our grandparents die?
Who isn’t boozing their shore excursion….
95% of shore excursions involve booze so I feel like Sajak was just being an ass.
This was actually a really stupid puzzle tbh
yeah, no. i couldn’t figure this out either.
Yeah I’d rather booze a shore excursion than book one.
Gotta admit–I almost never say “shore” unless it’s in the context of “offshore” and when I read the phrase the first time, I instinctively added an “off”
As for boozing, well, that’s something you’re going to do offshore isn’t it? (Unless it’s an oil platform)