Comedy Central

In April, stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik re-entered the public sphere with his second Netflix special Fire in the Maternity Ward. For general audiences, the new hour probably served as a reminder that the former Comedy Central Roasts star was still out there, finding new ways to sling jokes that teetered the line between outright offense and clever schadenfreude. Yet the ex-Jeselnik Offensive host never left, and with his new Comedy Central series Good Talk, he just might prove how much we’ve all missed him.

Nearly a year after the cable network announced its new multiplatform development deal with Jeselnik, said deal’s “untitled, half-hour TV series” has finally been revealed. Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik will premiere Friday, September 6th at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Each of the interview series’ six episodes will feature conversations between the host and fellow comics David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll, and Tig Notaro:

In Good Talk, Jeselnik switches gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, influences and what it’s like to live in his massive shadow. Jeselnik and his guests center their extremely funny conversations around stand up, stories and bits and participate in elegantly bizarre studio segments.

Whether or not any of the “bizarre studio segments” will feature something akin to The Jeselnik Offensive‘s “Shark Party” segment, which angered the Australian and New Zealand media in particular, remains to be seen.