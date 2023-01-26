Aqua Teen Hunger Force, one of the original batch of Adult Swim shows, had a good run: 11 seasons over some 14 years. Still, it hurt when it went off the air, depriving late night stoners of their usual fix of Frylock, Master Shake, Meatwad, and — arguably best of all — Carl Brutananadilewski. (The news even inspired Patti Smith to write a song for the finale.) Over the last year things have changed. Last spring Adult Swim’s YouTube Channel started running the spinoff shorts show Aquadonk Side Pieces. Late last year they got a second surreal movie film. Now they’re full-on returning to the air.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Adult Swim has greenlit Season 12 of the landmark show. The gang’s all back: original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, plus main voice cast members Willis, Dana Snyder, and Carey Means.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force was a spinoff of Space Ghost Coast to Coast, the ’90s show that paved the way for Adult Swim’s original lineup, which also included Sealab 2021, The Brak Show, and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law (and eventually the likes of Rick and Morty). ATHF ran for 139 deranged episodes — the longest in Adult Swim history until Robot Chicken, which bowed in 2005 and is still going. In 2007 the show got its own even more out-there movie.

Until Season 12 gets going, ATHF fans can rent or purchase their second movie, Plantasm, which hits HBO Max on March 12. Maybe they can even get Glenn Danzig to return.

(Via EW)