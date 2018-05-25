Getty Image

With just days until its first new season in years, everyone is talking about Arrested Development, but not how the cast and the show would hope. In an interview with much of the cast for The New York Times, Jeffrey Tambor’s firing from Amazon’s Transparent amidst allegations of sexual assault came up, which then led to an outburst Tambor had on the set of Arrested Development, addressed at his on-screen wife Jessica Walter.

The entire interview should be read, as its a master class in explaining away an issue and gaslighting someone who was the victim of abuse right in front of them. It led to Walter’s co-stars Jason Bateman and Tony Hale apologizing, and now David Cross, who has been off Twitter for most of the outrage, is promising to apologize and be better as well.