While Alexis Rodney has already lent his talent to some big franchises through his work in Guardians of the Galaxy, Halo: Nightfall, Outlander, and the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie, the British actor is now getting the chance to take the lead in the upcoming British dark comedy Young Guns. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rodney is the latest star to join the film and will be playing “illegal immigrant Shaka, who accepts a lucrative contract to assassinate the alleged founding member of the Ku Klux Klan’s U.K. branch at the annual British KKK karaoke event” in an attempt to prove himself as a worthy provider for his young daughter.

Hailing from the London-based Dark Matter Studios, Young Guns is written and directed by Henk Pretorius (The Unfamiliar, Transference, Leading Lady) with both Llewelynn Greeff (The Unfamiliar, Leading Lady, Blood and Glory) and Cassian Elwes (Mudbound, The Butler, Dallas Buyers Club) producing. The film is currently shooting in London, with hopes of releasing internationally sometime in 2022.

In addition to Rodney, Jill Winternitz (Good Omens, The Sandman, Havoc), Jack Bennett (Gangs of London, The Dig), and U.K. X Factor winner Shayne Ward (Black Ops, G-Loc) are also set to star in the upcoming film that the filmmakers have already called a “darkly hilarious maze of events.” Based on the description, we’d be inclined to agree, and are eager to see how it shapes up over the course of the next year.