The last new episode of Atlanta aired in May 2018. I get that Donald Glover is a busy man, what with his starring in hit movies and recording Billboard-topping songs, and Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz also have full schedules, but this is unacceptable. Atlanta was one of our favorite shows of the 2010s, and once the hiatus is over, it may rank among the finest shows of the 2020s, too. We’ll find out in 2021.

While appearing at the Television Critics Association press tour, FX head John Landgraf confirmed that Atlanta will return for season three in January 2021, followed by season four in fall 2021. Season three, which is being called part one of a “new chapter in the series’ life,” according to Variety, is 10 episodes long; part two will be eight episodes. An 18-episode order (there’s only been 21 through two seasons) makes the wait worth it:

These 18 episodes will be shot in sequence, with some of filming taking place in the titular city, but much of it also “shooting outside the U.S.,” Landgraf noted… As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” he said.

FX also announced the return dates for Better Things (March 5), What We Do in the Shadows (April 15), Fargo (April 16), and Archer (May 6), as well as the series premiere of Devs (March 5), from Ex Machina director Alex Garland.

Nothing ever happens without a reason. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #Devs, premiering March 5 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @Devs_FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/5lVugTCPOf — FXNetworks (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020

