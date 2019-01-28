FX

Over 15 months separated seasons one and two of Atlanta, giving Donald Glover time to conquer the world (he released a Grammy-winning album AND won multiple Emmys AND played Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story). Based on recent comments from Zazie Beetz, it sounds like fans of the FX series should expect an equally long delay before season three premieres.

“Ideally we would be shooting now; that’s not happening,” the Deadpool 2 star told IndieWire about a third season. “Everybody’s schedules are sort of all over the place — they’re hoping for spring sometime, but no dates.” She added that “everybody’s busy,” especially Glover, who “had his tour in the fall, and that doesn’t lend itself to time for scriptwriting. I know that they have a couple of episodes together, but I don’t have any real information.” Glover isn’t the only one with a packed schedule: Beetz was cast in Joker and High Flying Bird; Lakeith Stanfield is in Rian Johnson’s post-Star Wars feature, Knives Out; Brian Tyree Henry starred in three of the best movies in 2018, Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; and Hiro Murai is directing Guava Island, with Rihanna, Letitia Wright, and, yup, Donald Glover.

Besides, the wait will be worth it: Atlanta was Uproxx‘s third best show of 2016, and topped the list in 2018. Or in Kanye West album terms: season one is The College Dropout, season two is Late Registration, and season three is Graduation (“This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable”). Hopefully Atlanta airs for five seasons. We need the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy season.

(Via Indiewire)