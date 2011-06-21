Attractive Actress Cast in Lead Role

Lucy Punch, perhaps best known for her roles in Hot Fuzz and the upcoming Bad Teacher (she plays Cameron Diaz’s redheaded nemesis), has been cast as the lead in the FX drama pilot “Powers.”
Based on the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, the project… is a police procedural set in a world where superpowers are relatively common. It centers on two detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim (Punch), in a Homicide department that deals with cases involving “powers” (people with superpowers). [Deadline]
ScreenJunkies says that the other lead role has been offered to Kyle Chandler (Super 8, “Friday Night Lights”), but he’s considered “a longshot” to take the role.
Based on the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming
Most graphic novelist names ever?
Powers is in my top ten comics of all time. I am excite.
Co-sign what guitarjustin said. Since it’s FX, I have some faith they won’t screw this up. Let’s hope they handle this more like they handled “Justified” and not “Terriers”.
/I still get bummed when I think about how good Terriers was
It appears that the part mentioned as offered to Kyle Chandler has gone to Jason Patric, which is a bit of an odd choice. Either way,I am looking toward to this show as the comic is one of my favorites.
Fringe called. They want their plot back.
@Babyarm – Powers was first published in 2000. Fringe wasn’t even a twinkle on a writer/producer’s coke mirror at that point.
It’s a great series – hope they can do it justice.