Attractive Actress Cast in Lead Role

#FX
06.21.11 7 years ago 20 Comments

Lucy Punch, perhaps best known for her roles in Hot Fuzz and the upcoming Bad Teacher (she plays Cameron Diaz’s redheaded nemesis), has been cast as the lead in the FX drama pilot “Powers.”

Based on the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, the project… is a police procedural set in a world where superpowers are relatively common. It centers on two detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim (Punch), in a Homicide department that deals with cases involving “powers” (people with superpowers). [Deadline]

ScreenJunkies says that the other lead role has been offered to Kyle Chandler (Super 8, “Friday Night Lights”), but he’s considered “a longshot” to take the role.

Hmmm… this seemed way more interesting before I started writing about it. I figured that with a hot woman and an FX pilot based on a comic book, I’d be super-geeked. Turns out I’m only mildly geeked. I must have blown my load dismissively wanking at something earlier today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX
TAGSFXlucy punchpilotspowers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP