Attractive Actress Cast in Lead Role

Lucy Punch, perhaps best known for her roles in Hot Fuzz and the upcoming Bad Teacher (she plays Cameron Diaz’s redheaded nemesis), has been cast as the lead in the FX drama pilot “Powers.”

Based on the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming, the project… is a police procedural set in a world where superpowers are relatively common. It centers on two detectives, Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim (Punch), in a Homicide department that deals with cases involving “powers” (people with superpowers). [Deadline]

ScreenJunkies says that the other lead role has been offered to Kyle Chandler (Super 8, “Friday Night Lights”), but he’s considered “a longshot” to take the role.

