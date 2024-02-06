There’s a tweet I think about often: “a single sour patch kid would kill a pilgrim instantly.” You know what would also immediately kill a pilgrim? Whispering in their ear, “Aubrey Plaza Mountain Dew Baja Blast Super Bowl commercial.”

Mountain Dew enlisted Plaza’s help to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the green soda’s Baja Blast favor (which is now available in stores, not just Taco Bell) in the form of a “Big Game” ad. She gets bopped on the head by pool noodles, refers to herself as “America’s sweetheart,” and rides a dragon with her former Parks and Recreation co-star Nick Offerman.

“I was dying,” Plaza told Variety about working with Offerman again. “I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!’ It was so fun because I love Nick so much and even though we’re not playing our characters in Parks and Rec, it does feel in some way like a little April and Ron reunion and I feel like in some alternate universe, this is exactly what they would be doing. So it all made sense to me.”

A single sip of Mountain Dew Baja Blast mixed with Snake Juice would also kill a pilgrim.

