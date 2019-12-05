Jon Favreau Has A Theory For Why People Are So Obsessed With Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda: you know him, you love him. But why do you love him?

Well, for one thing, the green-skinned Gremlin is the cutest little creature in the entire galaxy, with his little robe and big eyes and pointy ears and I MUST HAVE ONE. Ahem. But The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau thinks there’s another reason Baby Yoda has caught on, and it has to do with non-baby Yoda. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about his insane year (outside of The Mandalorian, he also directed The Lion King; starred in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home; and co-hosted Netflix’s The Chef Show), Favreau laid out his Baby Yoda = popular theory.

“I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic,” he said (I’m only referring to Yoda as “Yoda proper” from now on). “We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

We’re obsessed with Baby Yoda, according to Favreau, because we know nothing about Baby Yoda, and Yoda proper, and Yaddle, and their entire mysterious species. OK, sure, that makes sense. But here’s my counterpoint: it’s because he’s freaking cute.

Feel it coming in the air tonight I can. pic.twitter.com/k3qwrFQ6s6 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 5, 2019

What a stinker.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)