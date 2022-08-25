Euphoria is one of the most extreme major shows on television, and it doesn’t sound like it’s exactly easy to make either. Reports from the set of Season 2 weren’t pretty, with actor Jacob Elordi calling the week they filmed a party scene as like “being in hell.” There was also the fate of Barbie Ferreira’s Kat. A major player in Season 1, her role was mysteriously whittled down for Season 2. There were reports that the actress and creator Sam Levinson came to loggerheads, which she later denied. And now, all of a sudden, she’s revealed she’s gone entirely for Season 3.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Ferreira wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

The actress did not go into details and HBO has yet to provide a comment. But it’s a sad fate for a character who began the show by worrying about her body image, only to get a plot about terminal illness. At least the show put Ferreira on the map, which she’s already parlayed into roles in the likes of Unpregnant.

(Via Deadline)