It’s not often that show in its final season is the best thing on TV. Barry might be the exception. Bill Hader’s Breaking Bad-like (jk) series has been doing some incredible stuff in its final season, including shoot outs that manage to be both hilarious and horrifying, unexpected guest stars, and whatever NoHo Hank is wearing here. But the star and creator recently learned that Larry David thinks Barry should have ended after last season because the story was (to quote a show that actually should have ended awhile ago) wrapped up into a neat little package.

“I saw Larry,” Hader said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast (as obtained by the Daily Beast), “and he was, like ‘I saw Barry. That’s it, right?’ I said, ‘No, we have a whole new season. And he went, ‘Why?’ I go, ‘Well, I think there’s more story to tell.’ And he’s like, ‘But it’s done.’”

In the season three finale, Barry is arrested for murdering Janice Moss, his acting teacher Gene Cousineau’s girlfriend. It could have ended there, with Barry getting some level of comeuppance, but considering how great season four has been, Hader was right to continue the story.

You would think David, of all people, would know better than to send the titular character to prison in the series finale…

