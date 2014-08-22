Be The Cool Dad With These Classic Phil Dunphy ‘Phil-osophies’ And Quotes

A win would also be an incredible birthday present for Burrell, who turns 47 today, as no actors would mind capping off a weekend of celebration with a reminder that they play one of the funniest and most beloved characters on television. For Burrell, it might even be sweeter than just the industry’s recognition of his outstanding acting, since he didn’t even really get started in TV until he was in his 30s and showed up on an episode of Law & Order in 2000. Some people might remember his role in Black Hawk Down, but I sometimes don’t even remember that Tom Hardy and Orlando Bloom were in that movie. Others might think that Burrell’s first big shot at fame came as the scumbag misogynist bro Steve in 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, but I really only love bringing that role up because of the “Down with the Sickness” scene.
Like I could share that GIF on this family-oriented site. (But it’s not hard to find the scene on YouTube, pervs.) Still, it’s hilarious to catch Dawn of the Dead on cable every now and then and to see Burrell being such an A-hole, when he plays one of the most beloved characters and all-around best dads in sitcom history in Phil Dunphy. In fact, if we had a sitcom family fantasy draft today – and I really shouldn’t be wasting this idea – I’d sit on Phil Dunphy as a sleeper to be the patriarch of my fictitious father. I’d take him over any of those Full House goobers, Jason Seaver, Tony Micelli, Carl Winslow, and even Joey Harris, who had arguably the best sitcom mullet no matter what any John Stamos fan says.
So in honor of Burrell’s fifth Emmy nomination, and potentially his second victory, I thought we could spend his birthday celebrating some of the greatest, funniest and most useful fatherly advice that Phil Dunphy has ever given us on Modern Family.
Be the cool dad by knowing what makes kids today tick.
I’m not a dad yet, but I can’t wait for the day that I’ll be able to sing along with popular teen musicals in front of my own kids and hopefully even their friends. That will give them something to talk about forever and ever.
Dress the part.
Keep your eye on all the latest trends and hip styles. Being a dad doesn’t mean that you have to settle for Dockers and “World’s Greatest Dad” t-shirts, so don’t be afraid to spice it up a little to remind your kids that you’re still hip and with it.
Try to relate to your daughter’s love interest instead of criticizing him.
If your daughter brings home her first boyfriend, she needs your acceptance and positive reinforcement far more than your judgment and criticism. Remember, it’s easier to take a door off the hinges than it is to mend a broken heart.
Encourage your child’s creative process by helping with the development of ideas.
Two brains are always better than one, and a gentle push in the right direction will always be better for a child’s mental evolution.
When it comes to love, lead by example.
But don’t be afraid to show off some of the old skills when mom isn’t around.
Reinforce your child’s observations with positive affirmation.
Even if he’s stating the obvious, encourage him by agreeing with enthusiasm. Also, maybe start looking into therapy just in case.
Bottom line – be a friend and a dad.
Being one or the other is never enough, especially when it comes time to bail your son out of jail or vice versa.
Counterpoint.
[www.youtube.com]
Easily the most consistently funny person on that show. Don’t know why, but one of the funniest running gags on that show is the broken step he always trips on. If I keep watching, Phil is the main reason, Gloria is the next two reasons, amiright?!
It’s getting difficult not to notice that daughter #2 might end up with larger cans than Gloria.
@bonertownparade it confused my brain and my dick
1/28/2016……. is right around the corner.
just 14 days after my 36th birthday! JUST IN TIME.
He’s pretty much what keeps me watching at this point. I was watching some of the season one stuff, and I miss the little beats where the show went dark, like when they slipped in that he’s afraid of clowns because he found a clown corpse in the woods once. Also, his explanation of what Jagermeister is was glorious and I’m determined to use it with my future children.
Great character. Wish he was on a better show.
Phil is such a consistently adorable human being. That paint can scene cracks me up every time.
man this show used to be so good
Modern Family does not deserve posts like this.
Did….did it just scroll through multiple pages without having to click?! This is a revelation!
Haven’t seen this show since the first season, but the post title got me here because I loved Phil. Missing this quote: ” I am brave. Roller coasters? Love ’em. Scary movies? I’ve seen Ghostbusters like 7 times. I regularly drive through neighborhoods that have only recently been gentrified. So yeah I am pretty much not afraid of anything.”
“Phil’s-Osophies” FTFY.
I’ve always found him to be a Michael scott ripoff.
Then you’re an idiot, the two are literally nothing alike.
Its a funny show, its just not as outstanding as it used to be.
But really, Is anything?
agreed
I remember watching the episode with the song little boy blue and the man on the moon or whatever. Cracked me up showed my Dad now he loves the show. I just watch i when I see its on and basically all for Phil and Luke.
I missed the boat on this show when it first came out. I randomly came across Phil Dunphy riding his elliptical bike one day and immediately dvr’d the show.
I don’t watch much of this show but whenever I end up catching it, Phil and Luke are hands down the best characters.