Ever since it was announced, Bel-Air has promised a gritty, dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom that rocketed Will Smith to super-stardom, and the new teaser released by Peacock definitely sets the tone. As Smith delivers a spoken word rendition of the Fresh Prince theme, the teaser introduces Jabari Banks who will take on the role of Will in the reboot series.

As the new Will falls backwards into a swimming pool, familiar objects start to float by him. The dice in the mirror from the original series cab, a basketball from his old life playing out by the school, and Will can even be seen sporting the same Jordans worn by Smith in the NBC sitcom. But a new object starts to float by: A crown, which leads the new Will to a throne where he can look at his kingdom because he’s finally there.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

Bel-Air starts streaming on Peacock in 2022.