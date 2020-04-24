The Best British Shows On Hulu Right Now

Some of the best TV is coming from across the pond… and landing on Hulu. The streaming platform is home to a handful of truly great shows, from spy dramas to classic comedies, all littered with A-list talent — think James McAvoy, Elizabeth Moss, and Idris Elba. You really shouldn’t be missing out on any of the UK imports on the site, but here are a few that are worth a watch first.

Killing Eve 2 seasons, 16 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head-to-head in a gripping, globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse in this spy-thriller from BBC. Oh (who earned a history-making Emmy for this role) plays Eve Polastri, a British Intelligence operative obsessed with catching an elusive assassin named Villanelle (Comer). Villanelle is a psychopath, one with a dark past and a love for the work she does — she’s damn good at it, too — and the two capable women soon find their lives entwined in ways neither of them expected. The first season might be one of the most thrilling on TV but season two lags behind a bit, with Eve and Villanelle working together to take down The Twelve and figure out their whole twisted-romance situation. Still, you can’t help but watch Comer, who’s having a hell of a time playing the bad guy. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Office U.K. 2 seasons, 14 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 What can we say about this genre-defining workplace comedy that hasn’t been said before? Ricky Gervais’ mockumentary has influenced some of the greatest works on television, and despite its many predecessors, it remains the best example of what a good, mundane comedy series can do. Gervais as clueless boss David Brent, whose desperate attempts at connecting with his underlings are a painful exercise in futility. Martin Freeman is also a stand-out, playing a role that John Krasinski inhabited in the American remake, but it’s the British sarcasm that really elevates this series and makes it worthy of a watch. Add To Hulu Watchlist



Luther 4 seasons, 16 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 Maybe the bleakest, grittiest cop show you’ll ever see, Luther is so intense that it may, at times, rattle your brain stem. It’s got the best elements as it follows a genius detective who struggles to separate his personal and professional lives. But it is also pummeling great drama, and Idris Elba is a tour de force (Ruth Wilson is fantastic, too). Add To Hulu Watchlist Pride & Prejudice 1 season, 6 episodes | IMDb: 8.9/10 Colin Firth brooding in a bathtub. Colin Firth bathing in a lake. Is this Jane Austen adaptation just an excuse to promote proper hygiene in the Victorian Era? Maybe, but it’s also a fantastic interpretation of one of the author’s most enduring works with Firth playing the gruff Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as the smart, independent Elizabeth Bennet. Add To Hulu Watchlist

