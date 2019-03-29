The Best Comedies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Paramount

Amazon’s comedy collection may not rival that of Netflix in terms of sheer size, but if you’re skipping over the streaming platform when you’re skimming for something funny to watch on the weekend, you’re missing out on some quality gut-busters. Amazon has put time into cultivating a wide range of laugh-out-loud flicks, from cult classics, to forgotten favorites, and a handful of worthy originals. There’s something for everyone here, no matter what tickles your funny bone.

Blue’s Brothers (1980)

Run Time: 133 min | IMDb: 7.9/10

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd star in this comedy classic about two brothers trying to put their band back together to save the Catholic orphanage where they were raised. Belushi and Aykroyd made their characters, Joliet and Elwood, famous on Saturday Night Live, introducing them on the sketch show before building out their story on the big screen. The movie is a classic tale of redemption with some twists and turns that force the brothers to confront homicidal groupies, Neo-Nazis, a country-western band, and obviously, some corrupt cops.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot (2018)

Run Time: 114 min | IMDb: 6.9/10

Another Joaquin Phoenix-starring vehicle, this one is a biopic directed by Gus Van Sant and co-starring Jonah Hill, Jack Black, and Rooney Mara. Phoenix plays John Callahan, an alcoholic who becomes paralyzed after a terrible car accident. He finds sobriety, friendship, and a new perspective on life in his recovery. He also finds a hidden artistic talent, drawing newspaper cartoons that help him channel his emotions and find a new lease on life. It’s a moving portrait of a man wrestling with his inner-most demons, and Van Sant manages to curb the sentimental tendencies of a film like this through dark comedy and brilliant performances by Hill and Phoenix.