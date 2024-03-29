When you think of famous nude scenes in Hollywood history, what comes to mind? Maybe Ben Affleck in Gone Girl, or the Psycho shower scene, or Phoebe Cates’ slow-motion walk out of the pool in Fast Times at Ridgemont High? Those are all iconic, for sure, but when asked “what’s the best nude scene hollywood has ever produced?” Reddit went in a different direction.

The top reply on the post from user Inside_Lead3003 is “Frank Reynolds coming out of the couch” from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. That answer has over 16,000 points. In second place? “Alexandra Daddario in True Detective. easy choice” with approximately 7,000 points. A breathless Danny DeVito emerging from a couch, like Jim Carrey forcing himself out of the mechanical rhino in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, is over twice as popular as any other nude scene. Sometimes, the internet is good.

Here are some other prominent replies:

The Triple t*ts of Total Recall.

Roller Girl scenes in Boogie Nights.

Phoebe Cates coming out of the pool.

Denise Richards, Neve Campbell Threesome Sex Scene from Wild Things

Shower scene in Starship Troopers.

Nicole Kidman kicking off the dress in Eyes Wide Shut.

As for the It’s Always Sunny couch scene, DeVito once described what it’s like emerging naked in front of dozens of strangers. “You can’t come out in front of fifty people you don’t know with your wanger hanging out, right?” he said. “So they put a little cap on it, know what I mean? And you go back there, and what’d they do, the makeup people, spray you with all kinds of oil, so now you’re like back there, waiting for your cue, and you’re gonna slide out of this thing naked, like a halibut, and you do it.”

It was all worth it for Reddit’s approval.

