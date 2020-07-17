Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries revival appears to be a hit, given that the show landed in the platform’s Top 10 list two weeks ago and shows no sign of losing audience interest. The series mixes up the old format slightly, mostly by going hostless and doing deep dives into one mystery per episode, but it keeps an invaluable feature — asking anyone with knowledge of these cases to reach out at Unsolved.com. I wondered whether keeping that signature touch might prove even more useful in 2020 than it did in the 1990s. After all, Michelle McNamara started investigating the Golden State Killer case on an Internet message board, the Internet can help resurface darkness for the greater good. Well, it hasn’t taken long for the clues to start flowing in.

Co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer recently told Variety that the show’s received at least 2,000 tips so far. A very small percentage of those tips will be credible ones, but some of them could lead to cracking cases that have already captivated viewers around the globe. Netflix has also decided to up the odds by hopping onto Reddit in an effort to get the train rolling even faster. On the Unsolved Mysteries subreddit, the streaming giant posted a link to Google Drive full of evidence (case files, interviews, and video clips) that didn’t make it on air. Theories are brewing for the Rey Rivera case, and it’s also happening regarding an allegedly homicidal French count.

The episode in question, “House Of Terror,” crosses the Atlantic to lift the veil on the gruesome Dupont de Ligonnès murders that took place in Nantes, France. The prime suspect, a French count (Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès) remains on the run and accused of murdering his wife, four children (ranging in age from 13 to 21), and two Labrador Retrievers in April 2011. The bodies of these five human (all killed, apparently execution style, with a .22 rifle) and two animal victims were discovered buried underneath the house’s patio. Authorities believe the murder happened two weeks prior to discovery, and Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès had apparently vanished into thin air.

Where on earth could a French count have disappeared to without a trace? Police scoured caves in 2012, and in 2019, a man that physically resembled the Dupont de Ligonnès was arrested in Glascow, Scotland but later ruled out following a DNA test.

The Netflix series already speculated that Xavier was secretly a DEA agent or had even lost all of his money before killing his family, and Reddit has other theories. Here are the most intriguing ones:

Theory #1: Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès Didn’t Act Alone

A Reddit user named dnrexy finds it hard to accept that — despite no mention by French authorities of other suspects or alleged accomplices — that Xavier could have killed his entire family (and the dogs) without assistance. The idea that he couldn’t have acted on his own might be disproved by the traces of sleeping medication reportedly found in the childrens’ bodies, but this theory’s still worth reading: