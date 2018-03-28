The Walking Lulz: All The Best Memes From This Week’s Episode Of ‘The Walking Dead’

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
03.28.18

Welcome back to The Walking Lulz, your one stop shop for all the best The Walking Dead memes from across the internet. We’re down to the last few episodes of season 8 and to say things are getting spicy would be an understatement. Everybody is getting shot up by tainted Savior arrows and turning into walkers, and then those walkers are eating people that turn into more walkers that eat people. It’s like season one all over again, complete with clueless survivors that have obviously spent way too much time behind a zombie proof fence.

This week’s episode also had strong throwback vibes to the days where all kids on The Walking Dead suck and will get you killed if you take your eye off them for a second. Taking the role of Carl Ron Lizzie Sam is Henry, who ends up opening the prison pen and freeing the Saviors. Not since Carl Poppa had Negan on the wrong side of an AK-47 has a kid caked their pants harder than this. Well done, Henry. Everyone hates you now.

FFS! Turn up the exposure! #thewalkingdead #twd #twdfamily #crazyrickgrimes

A post shared by Crazy Rick Grimes (@crazyrickgrimes_) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSLULZThe Walking Deadthe walking dead memesthe walking lulz

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 hours ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP