When you coat your weapons with walker guts and head for The Hilltop#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/IYBSFQHbT1 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 16, 2018

Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, our episodic round up of all the best Walking Dead memes created by you, the loyal The Walking Dead viewers! We’re all slogging through the swamp that is the soft middle of this 8B season, and while we enjoyed that little tussle between Rick and Negan, we all knew it wasn’t going to result in anyone actually dying. That kind of stuff gets saved for the premieres and finales these days, which is a bit of a drag.

That led to Negan surviving all sorts of ridiculous situations, something you all recognized even with your fan goggles on. Between that and the mysterious new community that popped up we’ve got a pretty great batch of The Walking Dead memes for you to enjoy, so let’s not waste any more time shall we?