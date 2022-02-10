AMC’s hit Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, starring America’s Sweetheart Bob Odenkirk, will return for its highly anticipated final season later the year.

The season will be split into two parts, possibly to lessen the blow of the show coming to an end, and the first will premiere April 18th on AMC and consist of seven episodes. The second half of the season will premiere July 11th. Airing the final season in two parts will also allow the show to be eligible for Emmy nominations both in 2022 and 2023.

Season five ended almost exactly two years earlier on April 20th 2020. Production for the sixth season was halted last summer, when Odenkirk suffered a mild heart attack on set. The final season will hopefully tie up some loose ends while showing the lovable but flawed Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the breakout star of Breaking Bad.

“In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season,” said co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould in a statement. “Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team — writers, cast, producers, directors and crew — have outdone themselves. I couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve accomplished together.”

AMC also announced a short animated series Slippin’ Jimmy that will premiere digitally this spring. Produced by Rick and Morty animators written by Better Call Saul show-runners, the six episode series will tell stories of young Jimmy McGill’s childhood misadventures in Chicago. There will also be new episodes of the Better Call Saul Employee Training Video streaming later this year.