The first teaser for the final season of Better Call Saul is so cryptic, it doesn’t even reveal when the season will premiere. But last week, co-creator Peter Gould tweeted, “Best cast and crew in the universe!” along with a photo of a director’s slates for “613,” as in season six, episode 13, which is the series finale. So, it shouldn’t be too much longer.

Speaking of the finale, the New York Times profiled Bob Odenkirk for the Sunday edition, and reporter Jonah Weiner was on set the day after Odenkirk read the script for the first time. “You like it?” Rhea Seehorn asked her co-star. He replied, “It’s a lot in there, a lot to think about. I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great.”

The Nobody star continued, “I would wanna end with this kind of character-development focus. That’s what it’s about, instead of something that just has guns in it. I guess there’s a few guns, but they’re not like in other episodes.” I’m 99.9999999 percent sure he’s not taking a shot (no pun intended) at Breaking Bad, but the finale did come to mind.

Odenkirk’s reaction to reading the script makes the final episode sound heavy, but don’t worry, he spends “a fair amount of time doing crimes this season. Just stupid crimes.” Kim might die (please don’t die, Kim), but Slippin’ Jimmy is immortal.

(Via the New York Times)