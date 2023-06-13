Is Better Call Saul better than Breaking Bad?

It’s a trick question: both shows are great, art is subjective, it’s not a competition, etc. But if, hypothetically speaking, you do prefer Better Call Saul to Breaking Bad, creator Vince Gilligan doesn’t blame you. “Half the people I run into — maybe more than half — are bigger fans of Saul than Breaking Bad,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “I thought I’d hate hearing that, but it turns out, I don’t. The life lesson is to not overthink things.”

Either way, everything’s coming up Mike Ehrmantraut.

In that same interview, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould also discussed whether he and Gilligan would ever return to the “Gilliverse,” as he calls it.

“Vince and I both decided it would be good to give the Gilliverse a little bit of a rest,” he explained. “But we had a big board with ideas or scenes we were interested in or would be fun — and there were a lot of them still on that board when we finished up the show. Maybe that’s a good thing, though. You want to leave something you didn’t get to.”

Skinny Pete: The Untold Story, coming to AMC+ in 2025.

(Via the Los Angeles Times)