The Golden Girls icon Betty White passed away on the last day of 2021, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. It’s impossible to sum up all of her achievements in an hour-long special — outside of her Emmy-winning TV work, she was also an animal advocate — but NBC will do its best, with some help from the president.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will include tributes from President Joe Biden (who called White a “cultural icon” who “brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans”), Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more (like Ryan Reynolds?).

“Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star,” NBC said in a press release. “The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.”

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl airs on NBC on Monday, January 31, and will be available the next day on Peacock.

