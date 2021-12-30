While dedicating its latest issue to Betty White’s 100th birthday, a monumental event for the ages if there ever was one, People magazine couldn’t help but bring up Ryan Reynold‘s unrequited crush on the legendary actress, which the Deadpool actor did not appreciate. That wound is apparently still fresh after the two met on the set of 2009’s The Proposal starring Sandra Bullock.

“I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks,” Reynolds tweeted after seeing People’s headline that he “can’t get over” White.

In the linked article, it’s actually White who brings up Reynolds, and while she’s flattered that the actor is beguiled by her and “can’t get over his thing for me,” she’s all business when it comes to “The One” for her: Robert Redford. Of course, this is clearly just friendly banter between two friends, and when it came time to honor White’s 100 years on Earth, Reynolds had nothing but praise for the elderly force of nature. Via People:

“I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” he says, also joking that White is “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

For anyone curious, White’s 100th birthday hasn’t happened just yet. The official date is January 17, 2022, but this is Betty White we’re talking about. She can celebrate whatever she wants whenever she wants.

