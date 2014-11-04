Big Boo From ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Shouted Down A Homophobe On Her Subway To ‘Sesame Street’

If you spend enough time on New York City subway (17 seconds), you’ll hear something you don’t want. It might be a team of dancers announcing with their presence with, “SHOWTIME,” or a white guy with dreadlocks playing a Bob Marley cover, or, most likely, a Bible-thumper preaching intolerance about how we’re all going to Hell because we watched an episode of Seinfeld once. If you’re like me, you blast the Melvins album on your iPod that much louder, but if you’re like Lea DeLaria, who plays Big Boo on Orange Is the New Black, you shout the ranter down.
DeLaria was on the train when the proselytizer began preaching at ear-piercing levels. The actress stood up in her “Bad Jew” T and schooled the guy, distracting commuters…But the preacher guy fought back, eventually referencing Sodom and Gomorrah and “the sin of homosexuality.” At that point Lea, who is openly gay, throws her hands up and just loses it on the guy. (Via)
Jeez. References to Sodom and Gomorrah? Get some new material, religious bigots. Anyway, where was DeLaria heading? To Sesame Street. Seriously.
She (and the rest of the GAY AGENDA) can probably teach Bert and Ernie a thing or two.
As a Christian…I’m pretty sure we’re supposed to come down on the side that promotes love over hate. Past that it gets cloudy, but I don’t think there’s much need to go past that.
what about people who love to hate?
Those people are called “assholes”.
Shut up.
Actually it’s about ethics in magic tricks.
They both seem insufferable.
Don’t know if we’ve ever agreed before, buddy, but yup. They both seem just awful.
Her response to “crazy man on the subway making catch-all statements about entire groups of people” is “make louder blanket statements about other groups of people that clearly do not associate with this guy.”
Love how they both manage to fit in the “this is what’s wrong with America” talking point. I can see you’ve both been watching your 24-hour news network of choice.
I just meant bothering people. Not what they are bothering people with.
Right, two loud mouths thinking we should give a f*ck what they have to say. Leave me alone and let me drink my $6 Starbucks coffee in peace.
I like to think that eventually, the whole car cleared out, and the two of them just started making out like there was no tomorrow.
I’d rather a third person stand up and start screaming “BOTH OF YOU SHUT UP!”
That was seriously like watching an Internet Comment Section come to life.
Soooo….Tuesday on the subway? Nothing new here.
Actually, Josh, the most common loud annoying guy on the subway is the “homeless” man who takes off his Beats by Dre headphones long enough to explain that he’s having hard times and anything you can give him would be a big help.
I think the most entertaining story I’ve heard on the subway was the one guy who told us that his lesbian ex-wife took him for everything in the divorce and he just needed some money to get by for the week.
That was me!
Pretty sure i witnessed an anti japanese hate speech on the subway in seoul once.
She’ll always be Helga Phugly to me…