After 6 seasons of plotting and weaseling, the 7th and final season of Billions promises to wrap things up with a big bow that’s been single-sourced from a rare silkworm and handsewn by 100-year-old master bow artisans. It’s been a remarkable run watching multiple games of cat and also-cat play out on the seedy playground of Wall Street, and now that the show has ballooned into a beautiful ensemble, it’s ready to pop.

Here’s the official teaser synopsis for the final season:

“In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.”

Naturally, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, and Maggie Siff are back to play alongside the previously exiled Axe (Damian Lewis). As much as Stoll has done yeoman’s work to fill the void, this story was always meant to end with Chuck and the crafty billionaire (whether facing off or teaming up).

The season lands on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Showtime package on August 11st before an official Showtime launch on August 13th. Plus, Showtime doesn’t want the party to end. They’ve enlisted creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien to build out the Billionsverse with multiple projects about ostensibly greedy people, so we can keep luxuriating in witty dialogue from tax-evaders eating sushi that costs more than our rent.