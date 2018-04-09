Showtime

The Billions Stock Watch is a weekly accounting of the action on the Showtime drama. Decisions will be made based on speculation and occasional misinformation and mysterious whims that are never fully explained to the general public. Kind of like the real stock market.

STOCK UP – Rogue operations

Ahh, the flip side of the Chuck coin. After spending most of last week proving once again that he’s an awful power-crazed monster who will steamroll anyone in his way, he, uh, did basically the same thing this week, but for more honorable reasons. His attempts to wiggle out of prosecuting the abused and tormented prisoner for killing a guard all added up to squat, though. The only thing that came from it was the warden getting fired after he strong-armed her into leaking to the press. Tough night for that lady.

Actually, that’s not true. Two other things came from it. One, we got a great phone call between Chuck and the Attorney General, which featured the AG cleaning his gun in his office and making analogies about beating dogs that bark. I hate that guy and everything he stands for but I do kind of love that he is so much of what he is. Just the most, every second he’s on screen. I half-expect the next episode to open with him casually lassoing a steer while telling Chuck to challenge an assault rifle regulation.

The other thing that came from it is Chuck officially getting fed up — in episode three of the season! — and putting Sacker in charge of a rogue operation to continue working on the cases the AG told them to drop. This is at least the third separate rogue operation going on right now. We also have:

Axe’s chicanery with the orphan $2 billion and cryptocurrency

Brian putting Chuck up on his personal Ice Juice conspiracy wall after Ira tried to spill the beans and Dake shut him down

This last thing brings us to…

STOCK UP – Conspiracy walls

Showtime

God, I love a good conspiracy wall. And let’s be clear here: This is very much a conspiracy wall. Oh, I know it looks like your standard organized crime criminal chart, with the boss up top and the underlings spread out below. The kind you’d see up in a law enforcement building on any kind of mob show. But the thing is, this one’s not in a law enforcement building. This is on the wall of Brian’s apartment. The apartment he’s coming home drunk to after punching suspects. Brian is going off the rails a bit here. That makes it a conspiracy wall.

Also, please do picture a scenario where you go to go visit a friend — you’re in the neighborhood, just dropping by — and discover they have a full-on conspiracy wall going. I’d be half worried about them and half extremely excited. I really like conspiracy walls.

STOCK DOWN – Talking to the Axelrods

Man, last week Lara just shredded that poor lady at the baseball game and this week Axe made that investor guy’s $40 million sound like nothing. I thought the guy was about to leap off that balcony. Never talk to the Axelrods when you’re having personal problems. They are not helpful.