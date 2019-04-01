The ‘Billions’ Stock Watch: Good Night, Sweet Chicken Man

Showtime

The Billions Stock Watch is a weekly accounting of the action on the Showtime drama. Decisions will be made based on speculation and occasional misinformation and mysterious whims that are never fully explained to the general public. Kind of like the real stock market.

STOCK UP — Being owed a favor

The thing about having skeletons in your closet is that they stay in there even if you rearrange the furniture outside the door. That’s Chuck’s problem. The man has such a history of making deals and crushing people that it’s hard for him to make a move in any direction sometimes. Right now, his main adversary is Connerty, a man who hates him so much and is in a position of power and is very happy to try to beat him at his own game, with leaks and favors and subterfuge. This week it was an article about a decision not to prosecute a vape company that targeted teens. Next week, who knows? Connerty will screw it up, eventually, because Connerty always screws it up, but just his existence is enough to cause Chuck a few headaches.

Enter Bobby Axelrod. I’m still not sure how I feel about these two being friends, but I can’t deny that I’m a little excited about the possibility of the two of them crushing Chuck’s opponent for New York Attorney General through diabolical financial trickitude. Charles, Sr. is right: You don’t always need to win; sometimes you need to just not lose. No one can compete with Axe and Chuck in a race to the bottom.

This brings us to Chuck’s other problem, though. He’s now in Axe’s debt. As soon as he told Axe to name a price and Axe deferred, it became an issue. This is hanging out there now, hovering overhead like the Sword of Damocles. It’s not great for Chuck. It’s pretty great for Axe, though. It’s always nice to have a favor you can call in.

STOCK DOWN — Dollar Bill

Not a banner week for Dollar Bill. He thought he had a good, very-Bill-like tip (read as: fraudulently obtained, illegal in any number of ways), he was ready to cash in, and then everything went to heck. You know you’re having a bad day when you find yourself holding a diseased chicken in a sack as part of a plan to poison hundreds of thousands of healthy chickens. No one ever starts out a plan with that idea. You kind of end up there. That’s what Bill is doing in this screencap, which I love, and which is yet another reminder that you should always watch television with the captions on.

Also: I do like that we found something that even Axe and Wags think it over the line. I’m still not sure where that line is. I’m narrowing it down. Framing an oncologist for the Ice Juice fiasco: okay. Chicken genocide: not okay. I feel like I’m getting closer.